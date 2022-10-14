Miami Boys Choir performing viral song "Yerushalayim" live in concert

The Miami Boys Choir held a concert in New Jersey earlier this week in which they sang their viral TikTok song, "Yerushalayim." The Lakewood Scoop posted a small two-minute clip of them singing the song.

Miami Boys Choir performing #viral “Yerushalayim” song live in concert today in NJ #miamiboyschoir pic.twitter.com/XQubUcpWs8 — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) October 12, 2022

TikTok user @elinewhouse uploaded a 30-second clip from the same concert, tagging the Miami Boys Choir and captioning it as, "Blessed to see @YerachmielBegunandMBC perform #yerushalayim." His video reached almost 3,000 views and has gotten the attention of the Miami Boys Choir.

The choir commented on his TikTok saying, "Blessed to have you and every other person in that building earlier today. Thank you for being there."

The Miami Boys Choir went viral on TikTok last month by posting a video to their TikTok account from their 2008 concert, naming the soloists featured in it.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented, dueted and reposted the viral video. Some users have even started using their viral song as the background music for their own TikToks.

Former Miami Boys Choir soloist David Herskowitz posted a video to his TikTok that went viral reaching 6.8 million views. He dueted the video in his old silver satin shirt and red tie to reenact his solo from over 10 years ago. His video is one of the top-liked TikTok videos using the Miami Boys Choir song with 675.6 thousand likes and over 5,000 comments.

"THE David? You had such a presence," one commenter wrote. "My jaw dropped when I realized this was THE David Herskowitz," another commenter wrote which Herskowitz liked.

Miami Boys Choir auditions

Do you live in New York or New Jersey? Does your son love to sing? This may be his chance to fulfill his dream. The Miami Boys Choir, known for their now-viral 2008 song "Yerushalayim," is holding auditions this Sunday, October 23rd.

If singing is not a passion of yours, don't worry! The Miami Boys Choir are also looking for interns for their media team. They brought to their Instagram story a list of requirements. They are currently looking for fluent Chinese, Japanese, or Spanish speakers that can translate English into any of the languages listed.