The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish organizations are striving to be better workplaces, survey finds

Despite high turnover rate, the survey found that 70% of respondents want to stay in the Jewish nonprofit sector for at least two years.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 03:32
Hillel engagement interns discuss how to help Jewish students become more involved on campus (photo credit: COURTESY HILLEL INTERNATIONAL)
Hillel engagement interns discuss how to help Jewish students become more involved on campus
(photo credit: COURTESY HILLEL INTERNATIONAL)

An increasing number of employees want to stay in the Jewish nonprofit sector, despite a high turnover rate, according to a new survey by Leading Edge, a group that supports Jewish nonprofits. 

The group's sixth annual Employee Experience Survey polled more than 12,000 employees of 257 Jewish nonprofit organizations. It found that 70% of respondents want to stay in the Jewish nonprofit sector for at least two years.  

"Our data shows that the most important way for leaders to improve confidence in their leadership is to improve communication with their teams."

Gali Cooks, Leading Edge President and CEO

What else did the Employee Experience Survey find?

Jewish nonprofit employees who identify as LGBTQ or of color are markedly less likely to feel like they belong in their organizations, according to the survey.

Furthermore, the COVID pandemic has brought turnover. One third (33%) of employees surveyed have been with their organizations for less than two years.

This substantial share of workers don’t remember the pre-COVID status quo. And the proportion of employees who are in their first year with their organizations (21% in 2022) is almost double what it was last year.

However, some aspects have returned to pre-COVID times, with most employees no longer working remotely. In 2022, 76% reported that they work outside their homes for at least part of each week.

Gali Cooks, Leading Edge CEO and president expressed optimism that the survey will lead to positive changes in the field, despite the many challenges. "Improving employee experience isn’t a straight line," Cooks said.

"Organizations that have taken the Employee Experience Survey five or six times have seen a lot of improvement. But the journey there isn’t always neat or linear. As they walk that winding path forward, leaders need to make sure they're communicating. Our data shows that the most important way for leaders to improve confidence in their leadership is to improve communication with their teams." 



Tags diaspora employment non-profit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by