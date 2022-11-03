Jewish Diaspora groups blast Ben-Gvir, while some remain silent

Israeli-Diaspora relations are directly affected by the heads of the Jewish state and therefore, Diaspora Jews usually respond publicly to the outcome of the elections or the establishment of a new government. In the 2022 general election just held in Israel, however, many Jewish organizations decided to remain silent, while others criticized the possibility that Itamar Ben-Gvir, who ran with the far-right Religious Zionist Party (RZP) as leader of the extreme-right Otzma Yehudit Party, will join the coalition as a minister. Many umbrella Jewish organizations haven’t yet responded to the election results, such as the Board of Deputies in the UK, the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) in France and the World Jewish Congress.

In a press release on behalf of the Union for Reform Judaism, Central Conference of American Rabbis and the American Conference of Cantors, the leadership of these organizations state that they “affirm Israel’s robust democracy, reflected in the more than 71% turnout for the fifth election in four years.” They stressed that they “love Israel,” and are “committed to the vision of Israel as a democratic, pluralistic Jewish state.” In addition, they congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to become prime minister for his sixth term - even though they have a very complex relationship with the likely next prime minister, who wouldn’t meet with them in the last years of his tenure.

“As Netanyahu assembles his coalition, we are profoundly concerned about promises of cabinet positions he has made to Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leaders of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party,” the press release stated. “Their platforms and past actions indicate that they would curtail the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court and inhibit the rights of Israeli Arabs, Palestinians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and large segments of Jews who are non-Orthodox.”

These Reform leaders suggested that “including Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in the government will likely jeopardize Israel’s democracy and will force the country to reckon with its place on the world stage.” They added that this sort of government “will almost certainly lead to challenging moments in the US-Israel relations” and will “be painful for Jews worldwide who will not see the Israel they love and believe reflected in these leaders, nor in the policies they pursue.”

Nevertheless, they stress that even though they will have issues with the expected right-wing government, their “commitment to Zionism is unwavering.” The leaders added that they will “take some comfort,” knowing that their colleague, Reform Rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv, “will remain a strong voice for democracy and pluralism as a member of the Knesset” (Kariv is No. 3 on the list of the party, which won four seats).

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

They concluded their letter with a message to the upcoming government: “We look forward to working closely with those across the political spectrum who share a commitment to the fundamental ideals enshrined in the Israeli Declaration of Independence. Together with the Israeli Reform Movement, we will navigate the coming period with fortitude, rooted in our belief in Israel’s future as a peaceful, democratic homeland for the Jewish people, no matter how they choose to worship or believe, and a place in which all its citizens – Jewish and Arab alike – are respected and can thrive.”

What are the reactions from Jewish organizations?

T’RUAH (shofar sounding), a progressive left-wing rabbinic human rights organization that claims to represent over 2,300 rabbis and cantors in North America, was less diplomatic in its reaction, condemning what it calls “the mainstream acceptance of the terrorist organizations that Ben-Gvir and others represent,” and “cautioned what this change in government could mean for the lives and safety of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

“With his record of hate speech and violence, coupled with his strong anti-Arab racist beliefs, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has no place in the political mainstream,” the group’s CEO Rabbi Jill Jacobs said in a statement. “Although T’ruah has been sounding the alarm about Ben-Gvir and others in his party for years, there has been a remarkable lack of public concern among American Jewish organizations about his Religious Zionist slate, which traffics in racism and homophobia, advocates for the deportation of Palestinian citizens of Israel and incites violence against Palestinians and Israeli leftists.”

The American Jewish Committee also responded to the results of the election, but in a more subtle way. “Israel is a vibrant democracy that includes and represents tremendous diversity of thought, belief, ethnicity and faith. AJC’s advocacy will continue to strengthen Israel’s security and place in the world, enhance the deep bond between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, and be centered on the shared values that unite Israel, the United States and our democratic allies.”

Still, the committee stressed that “past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns,” about issues the organization prioritizes, such as “pluralism, inclusion and increased opportunities for peace and normalization.” The AJC concluded by stating that, “regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion [and] peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values.”

THE JEWISH Federations of North America, the largest umbrella organization of American Jewry, was probably the organization that responded to the elections in Israel most generally, without any criticism or fear for the future: “The Jewish Federations of North America respect and salute Israel’s vibrant democratic process, which allows all Israelis a voice and vote in forming their government. We look forward to working with the government selected by the Israeli people, as we always have, to support Jews around the world and strengthen the relationships between Israel, the North American Jewish community and our government leaders," a press release on behalf of JFNA said.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council expressed its congratulations to Israel, saying that it hopes “Israel will soon have a stable majority government after four inconclusive election results over the last four years.

“AIJAC offers its congratulations to Netanyahu and wishes him all success as he begins the process of seeking to negotiate with potential coalition partners to obtain a Knesset majority and establishing a cabinet to govern Israel on behalf of all its citizens, as he pledged after the election,” Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein said.

“One concerning issue in this election has been the apparent electoral success of far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party, running as part of the larger Religious Zionism list,” he said, however. “Ben-Gvir is a former disciple of the late Jewish racist, extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane – and while he has somewhat softened his anti-democratic and anti-Arab rhetoric in recent months, his rise is nonetheless genuinely worrisome for anyone who cares about the future of Israel’s vibrant democracy, multicultural society and liberal values.”

Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) national president Morton A. Klein said in a statement that “It is wrong for the American and Israel Left to falsely call the Religious Zionism Party (RZP) ‘extreme,’ and that the Biden administration is even reportedly considering wrongfully refusing to work with democratically-elected Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Yet Biden works with Palestinian President [Mahmoud] Abbas, who pays Arabs to murder Jews; names schools, streets and sports teams after Jew-killers; calls Jews ‘filthy’; and says no Jew will be allowed in their state.”

According to the right-wing group’s leader, “Ben-Gvir is now a 46-year-old civil rights attorney and repeatedly and clearly renounced certain views that he held when he was a teenager decades ago.”