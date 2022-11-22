The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

B’nai Brith Canada starts petition to rename Iranian embassy street after Mahsa Amini

The petition aims to rename the street across the former Iranian embassy, which was closed in 1978 after the Iranian Revolution saw the Ayatollah take power. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 05:13
Embassy of Iran in Ottawa, Canada (2005). (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SIMONP)
Embassy of Iran in Ottawa, Canada (2005).
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SIMONP)

B’nai Brith Canada launched a petition on Friday urging the Canadian government to rename the street adjacent to Iran’s former embassy after Mahsa Amini.

Metcalfe Street in the city of Ottawa was home to the former Iranian embassy, which was closed in 1978 after the Iranian Revolution saw the Ayatollah rise to power. 

Now Canada’s oldest Jewish organization wants to rename the street after Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman whose death at the hands of Iran’s controversial morality police sparked protests that have become the most prominent challenge to the Iranian regime since they took power.

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Amini, who hailed from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez and was 22 years old at the time of her death, was stopped by Iran’s morality police – a force tasked with detaining people who violate Iran's conservative dress code in order to "promote virtue and prevent vice" – on September 13th. 

mahsa amini (credit: REUTERS) mahsa amini (credit: REUTERS)

Amini was accused of wearing trousers that were “too tight” and subsequently arrested. After two hours in police custody, Amini was transferred to a hospital, with police officials leaving Amini’s family in the dark regarding her status.

She was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital, with authorities saying in a statement that the cause of death was sudden heart failure, possibly from preexisting conditions. They have released a video of Amini collapsing in prison that Amini’s family claims is doctored. 

The family insists she had no prior conditions and said doctors kept them in the dark regarding Amini’s health, saying they had no access to her CT scan and that when they identified her at the coroner’s office, her body was covered in such a way that her father could not see anything except a small part of her leg that was bruised. 

The mysterious death and subsequent cover-up of Amini’s death was the catalyst that sparked Iran’s recent protests, which have been ongoing since September and have seen nearly 16,000 Iranians be arrested. Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

“We must never forget the name of Mahsa Amini,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “She has become a global symbol for the aspirations of free-minded individuals in the face of tyranny. The time is now for the City of Ottawa to show its solidarity with the Iranian people by signaling to the oppressive Iranian regime that our nation’s capital will not turn a blind eye to their human rights abuses,” Mostyn added.



Tags canada iran protests Islamic Republic Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by