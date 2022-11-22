B’nai Brith Canada launched a petition on Friday urging the Canadian government to rename the street adjacent to Iran’s former embassy after Mahsa Amini.

Metcalfe Street in the city of Ottawa was home to the former Iranian embassy, which was closed in 1978 after the Iranian Revolution saw the Ayatollah rise to power.

Now Canada’s oldest Jewish organization wants to rename the street after Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman whose death at the hands of Iran’s controversial morality police sparked protests that have become the most prominent challenge to the Iranian regime since they took power.

Sign our petition requesting that the City of Ottawa rename a part of Metcalfe Street next to a significant property owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which previously served as the country’s embassy, after Mahsa Amini. https://t.co/k4O2hDWYtS #mahsaamini #iran #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/DxZo0q6zTG — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) November 18, 2022

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Amini, who hailed from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez and was 22 years old at the time of her death, was stopped by Iran’s morality police – a force tasked with detaining people who violate Iran's conservative dress code in order to "promote virtue and prevent vice" – on September 13th.

mahsa amini (credit: REUTERS)

Amini was accused of wearing trousers that were “too tight” and subsequently arrested. After two hours in police custody, Amini was transferred to a hospital, with police officials leaving Amini’s family in the dark regarding her status.

She was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital, with authorities saying in a statement that the cause of death was sudden heart failure, possibly from preexisting conditions. They have released a video of Amini collapsing in prison that Amini’s family claims is doctored.

The family insists she had no prior conditions and said doctors kept them in the dark regarding Amini’s health, saying they had no access to her CT scan and that when they identified her at the coroner’s office, her body was covered in such a way that her father could not see anything except a small part of her leg that was bruised.

The mysterious death and subsequent cover-up of Amini’s death was the catalyst that sparked Iran’s recent protests, which have been ongoing since September and have seen nearly 16,000 Iranians be arrested. Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

“We must never forget the name of Mahsa Amini,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “She has become a global symbol for the aspirations of free-minded individuals in the face of tyranny. The time is now for the City of Ottawa to show its solidarity with the Iranian people by signaling to the oppressive Iranian regime that our nation’s capital will not turn a blind eye to their human rights abuses,” Mostyn added.