What is the future of Jewish life in post-Soviet countries?

The annual conference of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress in conjunction with The Jerusalem Post ran this year under the title, “The Future of Jewish life in post-Soviet countries.”

This online-format conference hosts some of the best minds of the Jewish world who discuss the dramatic issues that Jewish communities in the Former Soviet Union are dealing with in 2022 and on.

Among the participants of this conference are Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, President of Euro-Asian Jewish Congress; Aharon Barak, former president of the Supreme Court of Israel; Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress; Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai; Agriculture Minister Oded Forer; MK Simcha Rothman; Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel’s Ambassador to Russia; Michael Brodsky, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine; Natan Sharansky, former minister and chairman of the Jewish Agency; Dr. Chaim Ben Yaakov, CEO of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress; Alexander Smukler, President of National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry; Eric Fingerhut, President and Chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The conference is moderated by The Jerusalem Post’s Jewish World Analyst Zvika Klein and Head of Conferences for the Post Maayan Hoffman. During the conference, the participants discuss issues such as the role of Israel in the life of the Jewish Diaspora, how the worldwide Jewish community sees the future of post-Soviet Jewry and many other topics.

The conference will run live on The Jerusalem Post website and social media channels on Wednesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. IST (10:00 a.m. EST).