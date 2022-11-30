Liberman: Fundamentalist approach to Israel's religion, state dangerous

Finance Minister and chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Party Avigdor Liberman has sent a letter on Wednesday to heads of American Jewish organizations and Jewish members of Congress, asking them to make their voices heard against the demand of the religious parties to make amendments in Israel’s Law of Return.

“Introducing a fundamentalist approach to the role of religion and state is dangerous and utterly appalling,” he wrote.

"This is an urgent call to join forces and stand together in safeguarding Israel's Law of Return - the ‘bedrock of Zionism,’" Liberman wrote in a letter, quoting William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

He stated that Israel’s law “is being confronted and threatened by certain political forces seeking to amend it under the false pretense of maintaining Israel as a Jewish state.” Liberman claimed that the goal of these politicians is “to repeal the law’s ‘grandchild clause’ and to revoke the right to make aliyah for those who were not converted under the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.” The grandchild clause permits anyone who has at least one grandparent to make Aliyah, despite the fact if they are Jewish according to the halacha or not.

He said that the heads of the new government claim that “the grandchildren of Jews and those who underwent non-Orthodox conversions threaten the Jewish state - are outlandish.” He explained that “the leading experts on immigration to Israel and researchers of Jewish Peoplehood from across the globe insist that the opposite is true. Today, grandchildren of Jews are far more likely to join the Jewish collective in Israel and in the Diaspora than in the preceding generations.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, August 17, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Liberman sent the letter to heads of more than 40 American Jewish organizations and members of Congress from the past and the present. The organizations included the Israeli American Council (IAC), JCC Association of America, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America, American Jewish Congress, Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JPCA), Jewish National Fund (JNF), National Council of Young Israel, Nefesh B'Nefesh,Religious Zionists of America Mizrachi, Hillel International, Birthright Israel, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) and many other organizations. In addition, the letter was sent to Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, Senator Dianne Feinstein from California and US representative for Rhode Island's 1st congressional district David Cicilline.

Russian-speaking Israelis impacted by changes to the Law of Return

Liberman’s constituency is mainly Russian-speaking Israelis, a large number of them aren’t considered as Jews according to Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. Liberman’s critics say that he always insisted on influencing the Law of Return’s grandfather clause, since it assisted his attempts to receive more political support from the new olim from former Soviet Union countries.

Liberman stressed that amending the Law of Return, as all of the coalition parties wish to do, except the Likud, “will not only ostracize 3 million people who are categorically defined as Zera Yisrael [a legal category in Jewish law that denotes the blood descendants of Jews who, for one reason or another, are not legally of Jewish ethnicity], but will serve to alienate their parents and grandparents, drastically reducing rates of aliyah.” According to Liberman, if the law is amended, “Jews, their children and their grandchildren will actively disengage from both Israel and Jewish organizations worldwide.”

He added that the “mere discourse” within “Israel’s upper political echelons - and the outright declaration that agreeing to alter the law” is a “prerequisite for political parties keen to join the next governing coalition - should trigger grave concern and must not be ignored.”

According to Liberman, alterations to the Law of Return will “establish a dangerous precedent” that may be used as a catalyst for “enacting further potentially detrimental changes to Israel’s delicate status-quo and balance between Judaism and state.”

He wrote that there are already political figures that seek to “institutionalize gender-based segregation in public spaces,” yet he didn’t specify exactly which politicians have asked for this type of segregation. Haredi politicians have asked to allow them to receive state funding for events that take place for men or women separately.

He added that there is “a growing desire,” by various political elements to “legally enshrine how Judaism can or cannot be outwardly expressed in the public sphere.” The examples he gave were the fact that the egalitarian Kotel plaza hasn’t been completed and claimed that “there is a direct correlation between these intended measures and the intent to quash any hopes of fostering a Judaism that embraces and is more tolerant of the broader Jewish world.” He wrote that any plans to implement the Kotel compromise “will be wholly negated,” and that “Judaism in Israel will become both divisive and absolute - something that will have far-reaching consequences within the Diaspora.”

Liberman said that this will have a direct influence on Israel-Diaspora relations. “The ramifications for such changes in the status quo will surely threaten the very bonds and foundations upon which the Israel-Diaspora relationship was established.” His call to action was that “together [Diaspora leaders and liberal Israeli politicians] we must openly and boldly declare that the intent to destroy the bedrock of Zionism and introduce a fundamentalist approach to the role of religion and state is both dangerous and utterly appalling.”

“We will not tolerate the usurping of the right to decide who is Jewish enough to be Israeli. Israel was created for all Jews, and all of those who are Zera Yisrael.”