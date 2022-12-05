Nike parts ways with Kyrie Irving permanently

Nike parted ways with Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving on Monday, one month after suspending the partnership over the outspoken guard's promotion of a movie that espoused antisemitic views.

A Nike spokesperson confirmed the move to The Athletic.

Sneaker-free, Kyrie Irving

Irving is now a sneaker-free agent after having one of the most popular signature shoes with Nike. The shoe giant had been set to release a new Irving-branded product, the Kyrie 8.

"We've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone." Nike

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Irving has been a Nike partner for eight years, and he had an $11 million contract with the company as of 2019, according to Forbes.

The Nets also suspended Irving, 30, in the aftermath. He returned to action on Nov. 20.

The seven-time All-Star is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17 games this season.