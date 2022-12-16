The world's largest electronic menorah is lighting-up the South Florida skyline in its annual tradition during the eight-nights of Hanukkah.

A video distributed by Paramount Miami Worldcenter shows the 700-foot-tall LED lit menorah, set to go on display starting Sunday night, the first night of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Picture of a Miami beach. (credit: PIXABAY)

The 60-story Paramount tower, decorated with Jewish stars and the words "Happy Hanukkah," is expected to illuminate every morning before dawn and from sunset through midnight throughout the week. The building is the largest urban core construction project in the United States and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

"Beacon of celebration"

“The menorah signifies the triumph of light over darkness and is a symbol of truth and justice and the belief in a higher being." Daniel Kodsi

“The world’s tallest electronic menorah is a shining beacon of celebration,” said Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

“The menorah signifies the triumph of light over darkness and is a symbol of truth and justice and the belief in a higher being. It is also a gleaming signal of solidarity with all oppressed people around the world," Kodsi continued.

The State of Florida is home to more than 620,000 Jews, according to the American Jewish Federation, with nearly 19 percent of Miami-Dade County's residents identifying as Jewish.