Secret operation gives Ukrainian Jews generators to warm freezing winter

As the Russian-Ukrainian war gets close to a year since it first began, millions of Ukraןnians have been left with no electricity or heat due to blackouts. The Ukrainian Jewish community is lucky, since people who never met them, gave them a precious gift: Electrical generators for schools, Jewish community centers and synagogues.

Thousands of elderly Jews in Ukraine have been able to survive the severe frost during the war, as result of a dramatic operation that sent over 150 generators to the country's Jewish community centers. In addition, thousands of Jewish children receive daily education in heated Jewish schools, due to these generators that enabled the opening of these educational institutions.

The heavy frost in the cities of Ukraine and the incessant power outages, in the midst of the tumultuous war, have led to a state of emergency for many Ukrainians. The northern city of Chernihiv, for example, reached -7°C (20°F) on Monday morning and snow covered the whole area. The local Jewish communities have been fighting a real battle for survival, trying to get through the winter in a dry and warm way. The battle for survival is being fought against both the intense cold and severe lack of electricity for many hours, days and nights, and also the violent and deadly war that continues to destroy many areas.

Luckily for many Jews, mainly elderly and children, a Jewish organization, backed by American Jewish communities and foundations, thought of this crisis months ago. During the Jewish New Year holidays, three months ago, the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), expected a crisis in the cold Ukrainian winter and began mobilizing resources for the launch of many generators to the Jewish communities at an estimated cost of millions of dollars.

As the temperatures began to get lower the generators began to be sent to Jewish communities across Ukraine. An employee in JRNU told The Jerusalem Post that “the generators were launched from different countries around the world, through many border crossings and reached the Jewish communities just in time.” The source, who physically helped to distribute the generators, explained that “the generators were installed with the assistance of huge cranes in the courtyards of many synagogues and Jewish community centers.”

A generator outside a Jewish institution in Ukraine. (credit: JNRU)

As a result of the installations, thousands of Ukrainian Jews have been spending many hours a day at the synagogues and Jewish community centers, warming up, charging their cell phones and leading a rich community life.

"Throughout this operation, we faced a very big challenge," Rabbi Shlomo (Shlomi) Chaim Peles, who heads the JNRU rescue center, told the Post. "There is a huge demand in Ukraine for generators, whether by the army, hospitals or other national institutions.”

Peles shared that many individuals and groups “raided the factories which produce generators in Ukraine and around the world,” which caused a major shortage of generators.

“With the help of Chabad's connections in the world, we were able to reach the big factories and get special production for generators for the Jewish communities as well,” Peles said cautiously.

He shared that this operation couldn’t have occurred if it wasn’t for the funding of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Orthodox Union.

“The winter forecast in Ukraine is extremely concerning, with the potential for an even graver humanitarian crisis, and our latest allocation reflects our attention to the evolving needs on the ground and our ongoing commitment to providing relief where it is most needed,” JFNA’s president and CEO, Eric Fingerhut, said in a statement.

Heating isn't the only thing that Ukrainians are missing

Unfortunately, electricity isn’t the only obstacle that Ukrainian Jews have in order to live semi-regular lives. Ukrainians are also facing a lack of water that is clean enough for drinking.

Peles said that "after many long meetings we conducted, we came to the conclusion that the only solution at the moment is to dig wells that will offer clean water for the children, the elderly and in fact, to all Ukrainian Jews.”

"We provided the generators to all Jewish communities in Ukraine, regardless of their background,” Peles said.

According to Peles, "using a huge warehouse in Kyiv, we have stored and later transported large quantities of food and medicine to the Jewish communities, on an ongoing basis, with the aim that there will not be one hungry Jew in Ukraine.

“The food is distributed to the homes of the Jews who need this assistance, in order for them to be able to survive this difficult period in history." Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Peles

Peles added that the fact that many Jewish community centers have electricity turned these buildings into the “largest and most dominant venue for every Jew.” He said that “the community centers and the synagogues are now bright, warm and inviting. They have become much more than any other center. Every Jew feels as if he is cared for around the clock and there is nothing more wonderful than causing ease for them during these dark times," Peles shared.

As mentioned, these generators have also been installed in Jewish schools across Ukraine.

"Many of our Jewish schools are currently powered by the generators," a Ukrainian Chabad rabbi told the Post. "Without the generators, our educational institutions would be desolate. The frost is terrible and no parent would send their children to school.”

Peles added that the generators “enable daily cooking of hot food and quick delivery to the homes of the elderly and Holocaust survivors, who are scattered throughout the Jewish communities in Ukraine.”

Unfortunately, there are Holocaust survivors that have been living without any heat. A head of a Jewish old age home told the Post that "these patients have already been through the worst human situations possible, and now, during the last years of their lives, are lying in bed in a serious state of health and need medication, in addition to the fact that there is no heat.”

The manager of the Jewish care home in a Ukrainian city said that “the caretakers couldn’t shower these Holocaust survivors for two days since there was no warm water and they have been serving them cold food.”

"I imagine that they dipped their bread in water that they would swear by because we couldn't even make hot porridge today,” he said sadly. “I pray for better days, that we will be able to help the elderly and the other thousands of Jews who remain in our city.”

“The generator operation,” as Peles calls this complex project, is currently at its peak. Every week, new generators are delivered to more Jewish communities in Ukraine. Peles concluded that “at the beginning of the war, we were concentrating on rescuing Jews, but nowadays, all of our rabbis are focusing all of their efforts on the survival and preservation of the lives of Jews. There is no doubt that these generators have an important and decisive influence on the survival of the community members and their Jewishness.”