The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Yeshiva U. basketball team forfeits crucial game, citing inadequate warmup time after Shabbat

The stakes of the game were high: The winner would get the top ranking in the Skyline Conference and would get to play all of the postseason games.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 05:12
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)

If Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team had won its game Saturday night, it would have gone into the postseason ranked No. 1 in its division yet again. But it didn’t even play.

That’s because the Maccabees’ game against the Farmingdale State College Rams was canceled after its scheduled tipoff time, with YU’s athletic director citing tight timing after Shabbat as the reason.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the athletic director, Greg Fox, said a promise to allow “adequate warmup time” after the YU team traveled from its home in Washington Heights to Farmingdale State’s Long Island campus had been broken.

“It is sad for me to report that we chose to cancel tonight’s men’s basketball game against Farmingdale State College,” Fox said. “When we arrived at the game, as early as possible after Shabbat, we were not provided with sufficient time to warm up. In the interest of safety, we could not allow our student-athletes to proceed. Farmingdale had made a prior commitment to provide adequate warmup time, which was not honored.”

The stakes of the game were high: The winner would get the top ranking in the Skyline Conference and would get to play all of the postseason games at home.

Former Yeshiva University star Ryan Turell was drafted into the NBA G League Oct. 22, 2022. (credit: COURTESY OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)Former Yeshiva University star Ryan Turell was drafted into the NBA G League Oct. 22, 2022. (credit: COURTESY OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)

“When we arrived at the game, as early as possible after Shabbat, we were not provided with sufficient time to warm up. In the interest of safety, we could not allow our student-athletes to proceed. Farmingdale had made a prior commitment to provide adequate warmup time, which was not honored.”

Atheltic Director Greg Fox

The game was set for 8:30 p.m. But that time came and went without a starting whistle. Instead, the student broadcaster who has streamed YU’s games since before the team’s improbable NCAA tournament run last year tweeted that the game would start closer to 9 p.m. Two minutes before that, he tweeted again: “The game has been canceled.” Fox’s explanation came hours later.

Saturday's schedule was tight

The incident marks a rare public collision in YU’s unusual status as the only Modern Orthodox school in the NCAA. Last year, as the team extended its winning streak past league records, ultimately ending at 50 games, national news coverage focused on how players were able to balance religious observance and athletic commitments, and how their conference devised a schedule that would not require the team to play on Shabbat.

Saturday night’s schedule was tight. Shabbat, when travel is prohibited, ended at 6:15 p.m. at YU’s campus in Washington Heights. Farmingdale State’s Long Island campus is just under 40 miles away, and travel by car or bus typically takes just under hour, suggesting that an hour-long warmup would not fit before the officially scheduled start time.

The two teams last faced off in November, during a Saturday night game at YU Farmingdale State won that matchup 80-69, meaning that even though the two teams each had a 12-3 record during the regular season after Saturday’s cancelation, Farmingdale State will have the top seed in the postseason competition that begins on Tuesday. YU is ranked No. 3 and will play Saint Joseph’s University-Long Island at home that night.

The championship game is also scheduled for next Saturday night. According to the Skyline Conference’s website, “The championship final will take place Feb. 25 (note: accommodations will be made for religious observances).”



Tags sports basketball yeshiva university Washington Heights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by