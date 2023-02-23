The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Torn pants of late haredi Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky will be auctioned starting at $3,200

The bidding at the Prime Judaica auction house, in Lakewood, New Jersey, begins March 1.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 07:07
RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY in his humble Bnei Brak home, June 2021. (photo credit: Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90)
RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY in his humble Bnei Brak home, June 2021.
(photo credit: Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90)

A pair of pants coming up for auction are being described as “holy” — and not just because they’re a little torn. 

Rather, the pants once belonged to the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, an Israeli haredi Orthodox leader considered by his followers to be the leading Jewish authority of his generation. Kanievsky died last year at age 94, and now anyone can be the owner of his trousers – provided they can afford them. The starting bid is $3,200. 

The bidding at the Prime Judaica auction house, in the heavily haredi New Jersey city of Lakewood, begins March 1. The item is listed in Hebrew as “Holy pants from the Prince of Torah, our leader Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.”

What is included on the auction page?

Included on the auction house page is a letter written and signed by Gedalyahu Konigsberg, who identifies himself as a grandson of, and former aide to, Chaim Kanievsky.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky (credit: Chaim Twito) Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky (credit: Chaim Twito)

“I, the undersigned, testify that these black pants… of the Shai Shaul company, with a rip on the bottom, were worn by my elder, the esteemed Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, of blessed righteous memory, for a long period of time,” reads the letter signed by Konigsberg. “I merited to see him wearing this with my own eyes.”

On the website of an online retailer, Shai Shaul pants run from roughly $13.50 to $16.25.

Letters and legal rulings written by Kanievsky have gone to auction for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars, and started going up for sale during his lifetime. 



