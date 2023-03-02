Who's the Israeli immigrant who made it to the Forbes 30-under-30 list?

Forbes Israel released its annual list of the most promising Israelis under 30 throughout the country and this year, there was only one oleh (new immigrant) that made it on the list.

This year's list included prominent new immigrant to Israel, Justin Hayet, who immigrated to Israel in September 2021.

Hayet is the COO of the Bnai Zion organization, a major North American Jewish organization dedicated to promoting Israel's positive side through digital media. Prior to this role, Hayet served as a senior advisor to Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, where he had a front-row seat to history alongside then-Ambassador Danny Danon from 2016-2019. During his time in New York, Hayet was honored to appear on the list of the most influential Jewish members of the LGBTQ+ community in New York.

'I can be gay, right-wing, and influential'

"It was a great honor for me," Hayet told Forbes. "To be honest, I was probably the only right-winger on the list. In New York, everyone is on the left - especially Jews and the LGBTQ+ population. Nevertheless, I constantly try to show that you can't put people into boxes of identity politics. So yes, I can be gay, right-wing, and influential. But, none of these things really define me. I am a person, with a story, life experiences, and complexities like everyone else."

Forbes' Under 30 Summit. (credit: EREZ UZIR/FORBES)

Though Hayet is 28, he carries an extensive Rolodex of influence in Israel and the United States. He is known for his unique charm, honesty and "no-punches-pulled" mindset. Even though he is fairly new to Israel, he has connections with influential Israelis in a variety of fields.

"It was truly humbling for me to be surrounded in a room with the sharpest minds and practitioners in Israel. It challenges me to continue seeking new ways to have a substantive impact on my beloved new country," Hayet said, surrounded by six fellow olim friends who accompanied him to the event.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023 includes young women and men, up to the age of 30, who have made significant contributions to society in a variety of fields from high-tech, science, media, military, culture and sports.