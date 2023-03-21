Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature names 2023 finalists for fiction

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, in association with the National Library of Israel, announced Tuesday the finalists for this year’s prestigious literary prize for fiction:

The finalists are Iddo Gefen for "Jerusalem Beach" (Astra Publishing House), translated from Hebrew by Daniella Zamir; Max Gross for "The Lost Shtetl" (HarperVia); Mikołaj Grynberg for "I’d Like to Say Sorry, But There’s No One to Say Sorry To" (The New Press), translated from Polish by Sean Gasper Bye; and Anna Solomon for "The Book of V" (Henry Holt and Co.).

The winner will be announced in May and after three years of virtual events, the Sami Rohr Prize ceremony returns in-person, and the authors and translators will be honored at a ceremony which will take place at the new state-of-the-art home of the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023.

An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel’s main reading room. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (credit: NLI)

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature is the premier award of its kind and recognizes the unique role of contemporary writers in the examination and transmission of the Jewish experience. The $100,000 prize is granted annually, for non-fiction and fiction in alternating years, to an emerging writer who demonstrates the potential for continued contribution to the world of Jewish literature.

Inaugurated in 2006, the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature honors the legacy of Sami Rohr who enjoyed a lifelong love of Jewish learning and literature.