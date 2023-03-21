The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature names 2023 finalists for fiction

The authors and translators will be honored at a ceremony which will take place at the new state-of-the-art home of the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 15:47
An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel building designed by the prestigious Swiss firm, Herzog & de Meuron. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (photo credit: NLI)
An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel building designed by the prestigious Swiss firm, Herzog & de Meuron. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect)
(photo credit: NLI)

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, in association with the National Library of Israel, announced Tuesday the finalists for this year’s prestigious literary prize for fiction:

The finalists are Iddo Gefen for "Jerusalem Beach" (Astra Publishing House), translated from Hebrew by Daniella Zamir; Max Gross for "The Lost Shtetl" (HarperVia); Mikołaj Grynberg for "I’d Like to Say Sorry, But There’s No One to Say Sorry To" (The New Press), translated from Polish by Sean Gasper Bye; and Anna Solomon for "The Book of V" (Henry Holt and Co.).

The winner will be announced in May and after three years of virtual events, the Sami Rohr Prize ceremony returns in-person, and the authors and translators will be honored at a ceremony which will take place at the new state-of-the-art home of the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023.

An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel’s main reading room. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (credit: NLI) An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel’s main reading room. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (credit: NLI)

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature is the premier award of its kind and recognizes the unique role of contemporary writers in the examination and transmission of the Jewish experience. The $100,000 prize is granted annually, for non-fiction and fiction in alternating years, to an emerging writer who demonstrates the potential for continued contribution to the world of Jewish literature.

Inaugurated in 2006, the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature honors the legacy of Sami Rohr who enjoyed a lifelong love of Jewish learning and literature. 



Tags Israel Jewish World books
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by