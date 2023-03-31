The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New HBO series to spotlight Natalie Portman’s role in bringing a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles

“Angel City,” which is set to debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in May, will tell the story of the team’s first season in the National Women’s Soccer League.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 03:26
Natalie Portman at the "Queen & Slim" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019. (photo credit: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES)
Natalie Portman at the "Queen & Slim" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019.
(photo credit: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES)

An upcoming HBO documentary series will highlight the role Academy Award-winning Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman played in bringing the Angel City Football Club to Los Angeles.

“Angel City,” which is set to debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in May, will tell the story of the team’s first season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Portman is an executive producer.

Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, is a founder and lead investor in the almost all-female ownership group behind Angel City, which was announced in July 2020 and played its first season in 2022.

The ownership group includes a number of A-list athletes, entrepreneurs and fellow Hollywood stars such as Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain and many others.

Empowering woman

NATALIE PORTMAN teams up with Alma Har’el. (credit: TONY GENTILE/REUTERS)NATALIE PORTMAN teams up with Alma Har’el. (credit: TONY GENTILE/REUTERS)

Portman, who was also a founding member of Time’s Up, the nonprofit that helped advance the Me Too movement by supporting victims of sexual harassment, had the idea a few years ago. Though she did not grow up a sports fan, Portman told The Guardian that she saw the venture as a vehicle to raise awareness for the effort for equal pay in sports.

“Watching my son idolize players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan the same way he did Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema, I realized that amplifying female athletes could rapidly shift culture,” Portman said.

Portman brought the idea to Kara Nortman, a venture capital executive, who looped in entertainment veteran Julie Uhrman. From there, the plan to bring a women’s soccer team to L.A. continued to gain steam — and high-profile investors.

“Our dream is to make women’s soccer as valued as male soccer is throughout the world,” Portman said.

The three-part HBO series will tell the behind-the-scenes story of how the team got its start.

“Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports,” reads a press release from WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company.

In the trailer for the series, Portman calls her experience with Angel City “one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life.”



Tags culture women los angeles jpost sports
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by