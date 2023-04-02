US Jewish leaders launch group to support 'Woman Life Freedom' in Iran

WASHINGTON – Prominent US Jewish figures announced a bipartisan nonprofit organization, The Jewish Committee to Support ‘Woman Life Freedom’ in Iran (JCWLF).

Founding Members of the JCWLF Steering Group include former US senators Norm Coleman and Joe Lieberman; Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff; former member of Congress and CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Ted Deutch; Dennis Ross; Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) CEO Eric Fingerhut and others.

“The Jewish community is putting its values to work helping the Iranian people flourish and build a safer, more tolerant world, both for themselves and all people,” Fingerhut told The Jerusalem Post. “I know the Iranian people will one day realize their dreams of greater freedom, and I hope to help them reach that day as quickly as possible."

What did the new organization have to say?

“The values guiding the JCWLF are reflected in the aspirations of brave Iranians who have expressed their opposition to Iran’s ruling clerics in the months since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was murdered at the hands of Tehran’s so-called morality police,” the group said in a statement.

“The JCWLF’s mission is to connect the American Jewish community with the Iranian diaspora and to support their struggle for a democratic Iran which respects the rights of its people and is at peace with the world.

DEMONSTRATORS NEAR THE Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, on Wednesday, hold placards during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

“The JCWLF will be offering microgrants to individuals and organizations worldwide promoting the Iranian people’s aspirations and demands of the international community,” they added.

In a joint statement, the 19 founding members of the JCWLF Steering Group said: “We have been called by faith and by history to stand with the Iranian people risking life and limb for freedom. We see our values in their vision and know that their cause is just. The JCWLF honors their bravery and supports their commitment to building a future where every community values its people and its neighbors, and where every person’s life is filled with meaning and opportunity.”