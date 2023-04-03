The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish orgs launch song contest for Israel's 75th Independence Day

The World Jewish Congress and Jewish National Fund-USA teamed up with trilingual singer Nicole Raviv, to launch a song competition in celebration of the anniversary of the Jewish state.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 22:27

Updated: APRIL 3, 2023 22:29
Nicole Raviv (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC)
Nicole Raviv
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC)

Two US-based international Jewish organizations announced on Monday they are launching a song competition in honor of Israel's 75th Independence Day.

The World Jewish Congress and Jewish National Fund-USA teamed up with trilingual singer Nicole Raviv, to launch a song competition in celebration of the anniversary of the Jewish state.

Raviv recorded a new and modern version of the popular traditional Jewish song "Kol Ha’Olam Kulo Gesher Tzar Meod" ("The Whole Entire World is a Very Narrow Bridge"), sung in Hebrew, Arabic, and English and invites the public to submit their version of the song for a chance to win a trip to perform live in Israel.

What is the "Narrow Bridge" project?

According to a statement, the “Narrow Bridge” project is intended to promote unity and diversity across the globe.

"Members of the public are invited to submit their own version of the song sung in their native language for the opportunity to win a free trip to Israel where they’ll perform alongside Raviv and others at the Tel Aviv Museum," a statement read.

Nicole Raviv (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC) Nicole Raviv (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC)

Raviv said that "this project is about celebrating the diversity of the Jewish people and promoting unity among Jewish communities worldwide. I am using my voice to celebrate the mosaic of Israel, showing that music can bridge divides and bring people closer together."

"This project is about celebrating the diversity of the Jewish people and promoting unity among Jewish communities worldwide. I am using my voice to celebrate the mosaic of Israel, showing that music can bridge divides and bring people closer together."

Nicole Raviv

World Jewish Congress President and Jewish National Fund-USA’s Chair Emeritus Ronald S. Lauder said that "the 'Narrow Bridge' project is an innovative initiative that celebrates the diversity of the Jewish people. Through the power of performance art, we hope to bring people together and inspire a sense of shared heritage and identity," he stated.

Lauder added that "we believe that this initiative is an important step towards promoting greater recognition and mutual appreciation among Jewish communities for one another. By celebrating our distinct heritage and embracing our shared values, we can build a stronger and more vibrant global Jewish community."

The "Narrow Bridge" Project will announce a series of key dates for its upcoming song contest. The contest itself will commence on April 26, in conjunction with Israel Independence Day. Entrants have until May 10 to submit their creative interpretations, with public voting on finalists occurring from May 11 through May 20. The results will be revealed on May 22, bringing this exceptional musical event to a close.



Tags music independence day israeli songs diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
4

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by