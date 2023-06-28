The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Reuben Baron, Jewish co-author of most widely cited psychology paper dies at 86

His paper, “The moderator–mediator variable distinction in social psychological research,” remains the most cited paper in the history of psychology.

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 05:34

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 05:35
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Reuben Baron was nothing if not persistent. 

As a social psychologist at the University of Connecticut, he and colleague David Kenny submitted their paper on statistical methods in the social sciences to the two most-read journals in their field. Both said no. They next turned to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which finally, and somewhat reluctantly, agreed in 1986 to publish their paper. 

Thirty-seven years later, that paper, “The moderator–mediator variable distinction in social psychological research,” remains the most cited paper in the history of psychology. It has been referred to in other works more than 120,000 times, or more than 3,000 times a year since its publication. 

Even their critics noted its influence, with one analysis calling the paper “so well known that it is used by authors and requested by reviewers almost reflexively.”

Psychology (By Brian D'Cruz Hypno Plus) (credit: PIXABAY)Psychology (By Brian D'Cruz Hypno Plus) (credit: PIXABAY)

Baron, a professor emeritus at UConn who after his retirement moved to Cliffside Park, New Jersey, died Sunday after a struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was 86. 

Baron was also an art critic and collector

In addition to his work in social perception and social cognition, he was a widely published art critic and collector, contributing dozens of articles to the online journal artcritical.com with his wife and co-author, Joan Boykoff Baron. The two also curated an annual lecture in art at Congregation Beth Sholom, their synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey, which presented such major figures as painter and sculptor Eva Hess, environmental artist Mierle Laderman Ukeles and the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Steve Reich. 

The Baron-Kenny method sought to bring statistical rigor in establishing cause and effect (isolating why, for example, exercise improves mental well-being, or socioeconomic status affects reading ability). But Baron was also a deeply spiritual man, active at his synagogue and devoted to what his son Jonathan Baron called “service of the heart.”

“It would be an enormous error to say that my father wasn’t religious,” Jonathan said at his father’s funeral on Monday in New Jersey. “My father and mother have always been and remain the ‘frummest’ [most religious] people I’ve ever met when it comes to being … scrupulously honest in commercial matters, pushing oneself to give more and more to tzedakah [charity] and assisting people in need in too many ways to count.” 

Reuben’s wife Joan also said that for a social scientist steeped in statistics, he had the sensibility of a poet. After the two met on a blind date at the University of Michigan in 1963, his early gifts to her included volumes of poetry by Allen Ginsberg and Charles Baudelaire. 

He is survived by his wife, sons Michael and Jonathan and their wives, and seven grandchildren.

Baron was born Aug. 1, 1936 in Brooklyn and grew up in Crown Heights, attending P.S. 161 and Samuel J. Tilden High School. He became bar mitzvah at Temple Petach Tikvah, a now-defunct synagogue in Crown Heights. He attended Brooklyn College and earned his doctorate in psychology at New York University. He published more than 100 articles in various fields and subfields of psychology.

Despite the wide reach of the method, his son Michael said his father would have wanted to be most remembered as a mentor who had a “remarkable track record for supporting students in completing their dissertations.”

“That is so rare in academia,” said Michael. “To see graduate students in a professor’s office hours, just sharing ideas and rooting for each other.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by