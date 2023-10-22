London moms use strollers to highlight Hamas's child kidnapping

Several strollers were displayed in a square in London on Sunday, symbolizing the children captured by Hamas during the Hamas massacre two weeks ago.

Each stroller featured a photo of a child taken by Hamas during the attacks on October 7, with the message "Bring Them Home" to emphasize the ongoing search for them.

Among the children are Kfir, nine months old; Ariel, four; and Aviv, two. The poignant display, set up at noon, was orchestrated by four London moms with ties to Israel: Atalia Marcovich, Keren Shefet, Alicia Zue-Szpiro, and Mor Tubin.

Demonstration in London uses strollers to highlight Hamas's child kidnapping, October 22, 2023. (credit: Omri Dagan, courtesy of the Jewish News)

With the kidnapped children

Atalia, who is from Israel, told UK's Jewish News: “Since October 7, all of our minds have been with those children and their families and what trauma these children have gone, and continue to go through.

“As moms, we wanted to show that we are grieving with those families and show our solidarity and felt using buggies was a symbolic way to do this, keeping the images of these children in the forefront of people’s minds.”

According to the Jewish News, the four women are now hoping to take the installation to other big cities abroad. “We want to reach out to Jewish communities across the world.”

“As Israelis, we feel far from home and just wanted to do something to help, so this is our little way of raising awareness for these kids. Our message is simple: bring them home.”