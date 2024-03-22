The Jewish Sport Report: A Jewish guide to the 2024 MLB season

Hi there! Thank you to all who joined us for our live baseball season preview event last night! If you missed it, you can watch the recording here.

Jewish pitcher Eric Reyzelman has his sights set on a career in Major League Baseball. (credit: Courtesy)

The 2024 Jewish MLB roster

A record 18 Jewish players appeared in an MLB game in 2023. The number could be even higher this season.

From bonafide stars like Alex Bregman and Max Fried to veterans Joc Pederson, Richard Bleier and Rowdy Tellez to the ascendant Zack Gelof, there are plenty of Jewish players to watch this season.

There are also a number of prospects who will begin the season in the minors but have a real shot to make it (back) to the big leagues soon — like Team Israel players Matt Mervis, Spencer Horwitz and Evan Kravetz.

Opening Day is Thursday, March 28 — get ready for baseball season with our complete Jewish guide.

Halftime report

COMING TO AMERICA. A new US-based nonprofit launched this week to support Israel’s baseball program and its national team. Israel Baseball Americas, which is led by longtime Team Israel coach Nate Fish, will offer baseball opportunities for Jewish youth in North America and Latin America, and raise money to aid the sport’s growth in Israel.

A MANOR OF TIME. Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon has been sidelined since October, and it looks like he won’t be returning anytime soon. The Tottenham player recently underwent another knee surgery, and his coach would not commit to a timetable for his recovery.

BEST IN THE WORLD. Fencing star Nick Itkin, who won the men’s senior foil Grand Prix in Washington D.C. last week, is now the top-ranked fencer in the world in that category. Last summer, Itkin, 24, had become the first American man to win an individual medal at back-to-back world fencing championships. Itkin is joined in the rankings by Jewish fencers Eli Dershwitz (No. 6 in sabre) and Yuval Freilich (No. 7 in epee).

SANDY SUPREME. As if we needed another reason to marvel at the superhuman qualities of Sandy Koufax, sabermetrician Bill James offered his take this week on the Hall of Fame pitcher: “If you take a 75-year swath of baseball history, 1920 to 1995, how many pitchers had a year comparable to Koufax in ’63, ’65 OR ’66,” James wrote on X. “You can argue that of the five greatest pitcher’s seasons, 1920-1995, Koufax had THREE. That’s unique.” Dayenu, Bill.

The Jewish players and coaches to watch in March Madness

The NCAA men’s and women’s March Madness basketball tournaments are underway, and by the time you’re reading this, there’s a decent chance your bracket is already busted.

There are a number of Jewish players and coaches competing this year, from Yale’s 7-footer Danny Wolf and Indiana’s Yarden Garzon to Duke coach Jon Scheyer and USC’s Lindsay Gottlieb.

Read our guide right here.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

As Spring Training comes to a close, catch Kevin Pillar and the Chicago White Sox host Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics today at 4:05 p.m. Harrison Bader and the New York Mets host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and Richard Bleier and the Washington Nationals at the same time on Sunday.

IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards host the Toronto Raptors Saturday at 8 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic Saturday at 7 p.m. In the G League, Ryan Turell and the Motor City Cruise host the Grand Rapids Gold Saturday at 7 p.m. Turell had his best game of the season on Monday, with 7 points and 6 rebounds in just under 28 minutes — all season highs. Amari Bailey and the Greensboro Swarm host the Oklahoma City Blue tonight and tomorrow, both at 7 p.m.

IN HOCKEY…

Jason Zucker and the Nashville Predators host Jake Walman and the Detroit Red Wings Saturday at 5 p.m. Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils host Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators Saturday at 7 p.m. The Senators then play Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m. In the PWHL, Samantha Cogan and Toronto face Ottawa Saturday at 1 p.m.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

Daniel Berger, David Lipsky, Max Greyserman and Ben Silverman are all competing in the PGA’s Valspar Championship this weekend in Palm Harbor, Florida.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Daniel Edelman and the NY Red Bulls play Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Saturday at 2 p.m. Goaltender Zac MacMath and Real Salt Lake host Vancouver Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; at the same time, DeAndre Yedlin and Cincinnati play New York City. Steve Birnbaum and D.C. United host St. Louis City S.C. Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

️ IN RACING…

The Formula One season continues this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, Sunday at 12 a.m. Are you staying up to watch Lance Stroll?

The Summer of George

In possibly the most Jewishly coded promotion in baseball history, the New York Yankees announced that Friday, July 5 will be “Seinfeld Night” at Yankee Stadium, during which the first 18,000 fans will receive a George Costanza bobblehead. The Yankees will host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, who just so happen to have a pitcher in their organization named Jason Alexander — the same name, of course, as the famous Jewish actor who played Costanza.