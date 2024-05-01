Harmony amid strife: Jewish a cappella group's resilient 'fight song' for passover

"Such a small voice, the Jewish nation, making big noise since creation," begins Fight Song, an anthem released in mid-April by Rabotai, a Jewish a cappella group.

"Somehow, a group of slaves found their salvation," it continues. "And not only the one time, it's in each generation," citing a famous passage in the Passover Haggadah. A screenshot taken from the music video for ''Israel's Fight Song,'' by Rabotai. (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE)

Music video shows IDF tanks, Israeli flags

The video for the song includes the members of the a cappella group sitting at a seder table, singing on an IDF tank, waving Israeli flags, and otherwise showing support for Israel and its war effort against Hamas and its allies.

"This is our fight song," the refrain goes, "Stand for our rights song, heal and unite song."

Rabotai was founded in 2017 and has been featured on the Israeli X Factor.

Rabotai and the A Capella world

The members of the Rabotai Jewish A Capella group found each other in Israel, having each originated from a different country. Their 29 videos have amassed nearly 160,000 views on YouTube.

Originally an Italian word, Merriam-Webster defines a capella as creating music “without instrumental accompaniment.” In Italian, a capella means "in chapel or choir style."