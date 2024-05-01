NYPD cites influence of 'outside agitators' among student protestors after almost 300 arrested

Columbia University and City College of New York administrators called in the New York Police Department to clear protests Tuesday night after gathering and being presented with evidence of individuals unaffiliated with the schools influencing violent actions, police said Wednesday morning during a news conference.

Almost 300 individuals were arrested across the two campuses, however police are still working to distinguish those who have ties to the schools and those who do not.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said the preliminary charges for those arrested range from trespassing to criminal mischief to burglary.

According to Caban, there have been more than 2,400 protests and demonstrations across New York City since October 7.

Holding a padlock and thick chain cut from the protesters' barricade at Columbia, Caban said the NYPD will never be locked out and always keep their city safe. New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a press as he holds up the request from Columbia University asking for New York City Police (NYPD) to clear protestors from Columbia’s campus, New York, US, May 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

While law enforcement was on standby, police emphasized that the call for Tuesday night's operations came at the last minute.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he'd been speaking with Columbia administrators all week and Tuesday night's request for law enforcement action came after Columbia's acknowledgement of outside agitators on the ground.

Adams said police communicated with Columbia and made officials aware of intelligence that there was a real desire for protestors to take over buildings and escalate what was already happening.

In the letter requesting NYPD presence, Columbia itself stated the protest's escalation was caused by outside agitators, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said.

"At their request, we went in and conducted an operation to allow Columbia University to remove those who have turned the peaceful protest into a place where antisemitism and anti-israel attitudes were pervasive," Adams said.

Recognizing the history of the phrase "outside agitators" and its use during the Civil Rights movement to negate protests, Adams said there were individuals on Columbia's campus who should not have been there.

Adams said these external actors have a history of escalating situations by trying to create chaos and not peacefully protest.

Mayor says students breaking into building were led by outsiders

While students did break into Hamilton Hall, Adams said they were led by individuals not related to the university.

Adams described this as a "movement to radicalize young people" and a global problem with young people being influenced by "those who are professional at radicalizing our children."

Rebecca Weiner is the Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism for the NYPD and is also an adjunct associate professor at Columbia's School for International Public Affairs.

According to Weiner, a number of individuals known for protesting in New York and across the country who are linked to protest training were associated with campus protests.

Weiner noted that the shift in NYPD's involvement was not about suppressing student ideas but about recognizing the change of tactics used by the protestors such as wearing all black, breaking doors and windows, barricading themselves and using makeshift weapons.

Throughout the encampment, police found leaflets detailing where to protest and symbols associated with chaos and disruption.

Weiner said police have seen a nominalization on college campuses of rhetoric - both in language and protest tactics - associated with terrorism.

"That change in tactics, combined with the presence of known individuals on campus to the lead up of what happened in Hamilton Hall, is why there was a real public safety concern," Weiner said.

Police would not identify how many outside protestors were arrested on Tuesday night or any groups they might be involved with.

While Weiner said there's concern about radicalization, she wouldn't describe it as a new breed of homegrown terrorism.

Adams said the city must find a peaceful middle of allowing young people to protest without violence and find the balance of keeping schools, students and the city safe.

Police showed a video of NYPD footage to indicate the majority of the arrests were peaceful, however there's heavy criticism from media who were barred from campus during the arrests and said their reporting indicated more violent arrests than police are saying.

Columbia officials have asked the NYPD to maintain a presence on campus until May 17.