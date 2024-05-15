Suella Braverman apologizes on behalf of police for UK Jewish community feeling unsafe - report

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman addressed police’s handling of Pro-Palestinian protests in the UK at a Manchester event earlier this week, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

“It was a real concern for me that police, over the last seven months, displayed a total lack of seriousness when it came to protecting the Jewish community on the streets of Britain,” she was cited as saying by the JC.

She apologized for police conduct, stating, according to the JC, “All I can say is sorry on behalf of police and government that the Jewish community has been made to feel unsafe and threatened.”

Mistrust for the Labor party

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for Day 3 of G7 Interior Ministers. (credit: FLICKR)

When asked whether the Jewish community of Britain would be safe under a government headed by Labor Party chief Keir Starmer, the member of the conservative party was quoted as responding, “When it comes to its position on Israel, I do not trust the Labor Party to stand as a steadfast ally of Israel. I’m afraid there are far too many forces in the Labor party which will pull Keir Starmer off track.”

Braverman’s comments come amid a rise in pro-Palestinian protests in the UK. For the past seven months, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken to the center of London to protest the war in Gaza every week.

In addition, Pro-Palestinian protests have sparked recently in some seven universities throughout the country.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly expected to meet with British officials later in May to discuss the situation on British campuses.

Kristina Jovanovski contributed to this article.