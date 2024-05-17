Man jailed after exposing himself to Jewish women, children in London

Mohammed Amin, 28, was sentenced to two years and ten months imprisonment after he was found guilty of exposing himself to Jewish women and girls in Stamford Hill, an area of London with a large Jewish population, the Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday.

The victims were all Jewish, according to the Police, and Jewish News claimed Amin had targeted Jewish victims as young as 12 years old.

Amin was found guilty of committing four sexual offences against four victims over a three-month-period in 2021.

The investigation was aided by Shomrim, a religious neighborhood watch group.

Metropolitan Police said that they were able to identify Amin after reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV, and tracking the GPS on Amin’s bike hire accounts. Police speak with people after detaining a man with a Palestine flag at a vigil for Israel held by Manchester Jewish Community in Manchester, Britain, October 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON)

Detective Constable Patrick Godin, who led the investigation said: “Today’s sentence demonstrates how seriously we take incidents of this nature. Our local team are committed to pursuing predators who threaten the safety of women and girls in their own neighbourhood.

“We did everything we could to take this perverse individual off the streets of Stamford Hill and were supported throughout by the local Shomrim. I’d like to thank the Shomrim for their continued help during this case – they were able to use their knowledge of the area to help us quickly identify Amin and provided vital guidance and advice.

“It’s important that we work with partners and listen to community concerns. It’s our job and duty to act on any information and make Londoners as safe as they can be.”

The Shomrim later posted on X "#BREAKING!!! Locals can breathe a sigh of relief after a man linked with dozens of horrific #SexualAssaults on females some as young as 11 yrs old on the streets of #StamfordHill, has been arrested after a quick response from @Shomrim volunteers after two more serious incidents."

#BREAKING!!!Locals can breathe a sigh of relief after a man linked with dozens of horrific #SexualAssaults on females some as young as 11 yrs old on the streets of #StamfordHill, has been arrested after a quick response from @Shomrim volunteers after two more serious incidents. pic.twitter.com/jvdPQCSnB2 — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) April 2, 2021

Previous offenses

This was not Amin’s first offence, as the Metropolitan police stated he had previously been found guilty of sexual assault on a child, causing a child aged 13-15 to watch/ look at an image of sexual activity and attempted exposure.