This Jewish community is unified": JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the strength of Jewish unity

Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), expressed pride and deep emotion over the $830 million emergency funding raised by 146 Jewish Federations across North America. Addressing rising anti-Semitism, Fingerhut discussed the impact of anti-Semitic content on social media, particularly on TikTok, emphasized the importance of unity, and announced plans for a return rally in Washington.

Fingerhut recounted how On October 7, Federations swiftly mobilized resources to address urgent needs in the Gaza envelope, with the total emergency funding raised by the JFNA currently standing at over $830 million. Fingerhut noted that he was "enormously moved by the total emergency funding raised by the 146 Jewish Federations across North America."

When confronted by the issue of rising antisemitism, Fingerhut explained the impact of anti-Semitic content on social media specifically on TikTok. He noted how support for Israel is lower among younger people which is largely due to the information they are exposed to online. He noted the coalition's push for TikTok to either divest from Chinese ownership or be removed from app stores within 12 months. Fingerhut emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader conversation about the role of social media in spreading anti-Semitism.

Fingerhut concluded by highlighting the successful rally on November 14, 2023, he announced that JFNA will return to Washington for their general assembly on November 11, 2024, reinforcing their commitment to solidarity and collective action.

