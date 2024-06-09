In a pre-recorded video address screened at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) cautioned Israeli leaders to act responsibly, avoid political infighting, and act in a manner that will ensure national unity and trust. “It’s time to realize you are responsible for the future of the entire Jewish people,” he said, referring to the Israeli leadership. “This is not just a matter of political affiliation and preferences anymore. The very existence of our only Jewish home on this planet is at stake. Therefore, it’s time to grasp the immense responsibility and act accordingly, taking every step with great caution and seriousness.”

Mirilashvili called on global leaders to establish clear boundaries against unacceptable incitement to hatred and calls for violence against Jews and Israel. “Freedom of speech ends where hatred and calls for violence begin,” he said. “Any manifestation of hatred and violence against Jews and against any other people should be illegal. When it comes to Israel, criticism of its actions is acceptable, just as criticism of any other state is acceptable. Calls for its destruction and the denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination are unacceptable, just as similar calls are unacceptable regarding any other state or people.”

He also advocated for a reevaluation of the funding and structuring of higher education programs on the Middle East in the world’s leading universities. “Academic departments, professors, textbooks, and educational programs funded by states and organizations that sponsor terrorism create a one-sided and distorted view of reality,” he declared. “We see the consequences of this firsthand, and it cannot persist.”

