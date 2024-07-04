British-Jewish author Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault

Best-selling British-Jewish author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two women, as revealed by British news outlet Tortoise Media on Wednesday.

The allegations were reported in Tortoise’s podcast titled “Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman” and a news story, both published on July 3. The accusations against Gaiman, best known for the comic book series The Sandman (1989 to 1996) and novels like The Graveyard, span over 20 years and involve women who were in consensual relationships with him. Gaiman vehemently denies all allegations.

According to Tortoise, “Scarlett,” a 23-year-old who says she worked as a nanny to Gaiman’s son, alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her in a bath within hours of their first encounter in February 2022. Gaiman denies this, saying they only “cuddled” and “made out” with prior consent.

David Baddiel, left, speaks with Neil Gaiman in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary ''Jews Don't Count.'' (credit: CHANNEL 4)

During Scarlett and Gaiman’s three-week relationship, which was otherwise consensual, Scarlett alleges Gaiman engaged in “rough and degrading” penetrative sexual acts with her. These claims were backed by a series of messages, notes, and testimonies from friends collected by Tortoise, yet Gaiman maintains that the two “only ever engaged in consensual digital penetration,” according to the report.

Gaiman denies the allegations

The other woman, known only as “K,” was first introduced to the author at a 2003 book signing in Sarasota, Florida, when she was 18. On turning 20, she commenced a romantic relationship with Gaiman, who was then in his 40s. She alleges that the author forced her to have rough and painful intercourse that “she neither wanted nor enjoyed,” and at one point, claims he penetrated her without her consent while she was suffering from a painful infection.

Gaiman strongly denied these accusations, according to Tortoise. The author believes that K’s claims stem from regret over their past relationship and that Scarlett’s claims result from a condition she was suffering from at the time of their relationship associated with the formulation of false memories. This claim is not supported by her medical history or records.

Gaiman also argues that the New Zealand police did not accept his offer of assistance concerning one of the complaints in 2022, suggesting that the accusations were without basis. However, New Zealand police have stated they made “a number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing,” noting that various factors, including the locations of all parties, need to be considered.

Gaiman is a world-renowned author who was one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. His body of work includes acclaimed titles such as The Sandman comic book series and novels like The Graveyard Book, Good Omens, Coraline, and American Gods. Gaiman’s contributions to literature have garnered numerous awards and accolades, and several of his works have been adapted into successful films and television series.