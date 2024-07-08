Spanish 'Let's Go Bomb Tel Aviv' song draws ire from Jewish group

Spanish punk song "LGBT (Let's Go Bomb Tel Aviv)" has roused outrage among Jewish organizations after footage of a recent performance in Madrid circulated online.

The song, which was released in 2021, is available on the hardcore punk band Unite's Spotify and Youtube channels. The Youtube music video shows scenes of attacks by Arab militaries, Hamas rocket fire and terrorist attacks such as car rammings. At one point, the Israeli red alert siren can be heard in the song.

"Let's Go Bomb Tel Aviv"Sound on!We are witnessing the normalization of the idea that a state can be erasedAnd that the Jews can be annihilatedIt's all around us pic.twitter.com/lRhPonHrMC — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) July 8, 2024

The World Zionist Organization department for combatting antisemitism head Dr. Raheli Baratz said in a Monday statement that the song was an example of violent antisemtitic rhetoric.

"We must not legitimize such incidents and behaviors, which are messages that call for harm to the State of Israel and Jews," said Baratz. "The ease with which simple singing during a performance can be translated into physical violence is a matter of seconds away. We should not allow such things to happen."

Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM) on social media said that the song was apologia for genocide. Traffic near the Bar Ilan-Bnei Brak interchange in Tel Aviv, June 27, 2024. (Illustrative) (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Unite mocked the anger of Israelis and Jews on Monday, saying in an Instagram story that the band had "done it again, making Zionists cry."

Punk band set to rile up Zionists

The band posted on June 20 a collection of angry comments about song, tagging their location as Tel Aviv and noting that 56 listeners had been from Israel.