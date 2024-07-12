Ukraine honors local hero, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, 30 years after his passing

Thousands of Jews across Ukraine participated this week in public events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the passing of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Organized by Chabad emissaries and city rabbis, these events underscored the crucial role these emissaries have played in maintaining Jewish life during Ukraine’s ongoing war.

Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as "the Rebbe," was a prominent Hasidic rabbi and leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. Born in 1902 in what is now Ukraine, he became the Rebbe in 1950 and led the movement until his death in 1994. Schneerson is renowned for promoting Jewish education, observance, and community building. Under his leadership, a global network of Chabad centers was established to serve Jewish communities worldwide.

A unique campaign

The Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) launched a unique branding campaign for this milestone anniversary. This campaign accompanied events held in cities across the country, which has been embroiled in conflict for over two years. During these events, informational leaflets were distributed detailing the major projects the Rebbe promoted, including the observance of mitzvot such as tefillin (phylacteries), kashrut (Jewish dietary laws), Shabbat candles, and Jewish education.

This year, following two years of war, particular emphasis was placed on the role of the Rebbe's emissaries in preserving Judaism in Ukraine. According to a JRNU spokesperson, "Today we can unequivocally say that the Rebbe's emissaries saved Ukrainian Judaism. When all the leaders fled the country at the outbreak of the war, it was the emissaries who remained under fire and continued to manage Jewish life under very challenging conditions. In some places, these difficulties persist." Jews across the Ukraine commemorate the 30th anniversary of the passing of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. (credit: Courtesy of JRNU)

In the coming days, special Chabad "tanks" (mobile outreach vehicles) will travel to the most remote Jewish communities in Ukraine, bringing Jewish books and essential items for maintaining Jewish life. These Chasidic "tanks" will be accompanied by Chabad yeshiva (Jewish seminary) students after they complete their summer studies.