Antisemitic, anti-Israel activists claim Jews control Trump VP pick Vance  

Antisemites and anti-Israel activists were angered by former president and Republican party presidential candidate Donald Trump's pick for vice president on Monday, claiming on social media that J.D. Vance is controlled by Israel or the Jews.

The conspiracy theories about Vance's allegiance to Israel or Jews was based on his staunch pro-Israel positions and good relationship with the American Jewish community.

Many anti-Israel influencers, like American communist commentator Jackson Hinkle, shared photographs of Trump and Vance visiting the Western Wall while wearing a kippah to indicate Israeli or Jewish control. The X account Megatron claimed that such a picture showed Vance pledging "allegiance to Israel."

Others like conspiracy theorist David Icke shared a video of religious Jews singing and Vance speaking at a February Tzadek Association Appreciation Event in New York.

"Guess who will run the White House (again) under Trump and Vance?" asked Icke. "The same people who run it under [President Joe] Biden." Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as he attends a presidential debate with Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Antisemitic influencer Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis also shared a leading question about "who’ll be running the White House again" alongside a series of photographs of US presidents being visited by orthodox Jews in the oval office.

Accusations of being a Mossad agent

Large and small social media accounts asserted that Vance was "Israel first" rather than "America first."

Jake Shields, former MMA fighter questioned if it was possible "to be both America first and support Israel?"

Shields also pointed to conservative pundit Ben Shapiro's support of Trump's choice in running mate to show that it was bad for his movement, describing Shapiro as a "Mossad agent."

Pro-Assad Australian commentator Maram Susli called for Vance to register as a foreign agent because the American Israel Public Affairs Committee donated to his campaign.