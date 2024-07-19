Yael Foundation to donate $1.75 million to Jewish children attending summer camp

The Yael Foundation announced on Thursday it is set to donate $ 1.75 million for the benefit of Jewish children attending summer camps across Europe.

One camp in particular which is expected to benefit from the funds is the Mosaic United camp for Jewish children who are currently refugees from Ukraine, the foundation said.

Chaya Yosovich, Executive Director of the Yael Foundation, stated regarding the move, "Camps provide more than just summer fun; they cultivate lifelong friendships, nurture cultural identity, and inspire dreams.

"Supporting Jewish summer camps ensures our children thrive in a rich, supportive environment where they build connections and embrace their heritage," she added. People carry placards and flags during a ceremony for Ukraine independence day and a protest against the Russian invasion to the Ukraine in Tel Aviv on August 24, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

'A transformative experience'

Referring to her past a counselor in a camp in Ukraine, Yosovich noted "That summer in Ukraine turned me into a lifelong advocate for providing every child with the summer camp experience. This experience was transformative.

"I met people who were so different from anyone I had known, yet we found common ground. I saw firsthand how the skills and lessons learned at camp have a unique impact, often stronger than what is taught in school."