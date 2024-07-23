'Mitzvah Mobile' unites isolated communities across war-torn Ukraine

A creative Jewish initiative, the 'Mitzvah Mobile,' traversed Ukraine's war-torn landscape, bringing hope and unity to remote Jewish communities. Dubbed the 'Jewish Tank,' this colorful and spacious vehicle was operated by young Chabad yeshiva students who dedicated their summer vacation to this humanitarian mission.

The Mitzvah Mobile, supported by JRNU (Jewish Relief Network Ukraine) and Chabad's network in the country, began its journey immediately after the yahrzeit (anniversary of a death) of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the leader of the Chabad movement. The project aimed to reach even the most isolated Jewish communities, providing both physical and spiritual support.

"The joy of the local Jews in every place we visited was indescribable," said one of the young volunteers. "We distributed humanitarian aid—both physical and spiritual. Their eyes sparkled with excitement, knowing that someone was thinking of them."

In Pervomaisk, the team held a unifying event for the local Jewish community, sharing stories about Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, who faced persecution in Russia for his dedication to Jewish education. This rare gathering significantly bolstered the community's cohesion. Jewish caravan which helps uniting isolated communities across war-torn Ukraine. (credit: Courtesy)

A particularly touching moment occurred when the volunteers helped 13-year-old Misha put on tefillin (phylacteries) for the first time, celebrating his Bar Mitzvah. The spontaneous celebration included joyous community members. "Each event like this left a lasting impression on the local Jews. It couldn't be described in words," the volunteers noted.

Strengthening Jewish identity

In addition to spiritual support, the team distributed humanitarian aid packages prepared by JRNU. "Aid packages are always welcomed, even more so during wartime," one volunteer remarked, highlighting the challenging conditions.

In Voznesensk, located on the Southern Bug River, the volunteers met a small group of Jews who maintained their Jewish identity despite numerous challenges. "We came to strengthen them, but we left strengthened by their Jewish resilience," the volunteers shared, admiring how these individuals kept their faith alive.

Another stop was in Mykolaiv, where the team, alongside Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb, the city's Chabad emissary, hosted a vibrant event for the city's Jewish children. The children learned about famous Jewish figures, sang songs, and played bonding games with their parents.

The Mitzvah Mobile continued its mission across various regions and cities, striving to reach Jews in the most remote places. "The Rebbe taught us never to give up on any Jew," a volunteer concluded. "This message accompanied us throughout the journey. We are all one people."