WZO chairman asks Argentina to further investigate 1994 AMIA terror attack against Jewish community

The Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel asked President of Argentina Javier Milei to investigate further the terror attack that targeted the AMIA Jewish community building in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994. The attack killed 85 people and injured 300.

"There is a connection between the terrible attack on the Jewish community building in Argentina and what the State of Israel went through on October 7," Hagoel said during his visit to the Latin American country. "They were both caused by the same hatred and enabled by the same financial resources."

A connection between AMIA and October 7

"Finish the investigation regarding the perpetrators of the attack on the Jewish community building," he told Milei. "The wound that was caused 30 years ago has not healed. Finish the investigation and bring the criminals to justice."

Hagoel also presented Milei with a certificate of appreciation.

Hagoel also met with the victims’ relatives. Answering an appeal by the AMIA terror victim families, the WZO chairman spearheaded an initiative to persuade the Israeli government to recognize Jews killed in antisemitic attacks abroad as victims of hostilities. The proposal was recently approved by the government.

Hagoel also participated in an education conference organized by the World Zionist Organization, meeting over 1600 teachers and educators and thanking them for their hard work for the Jewish community.