Strife in Democratic Socialists of America over mourning Haniyeh, anti-Zionism

Factions within the Democratic Socialists of America have clashed about taking more radical anti-Israel positions with the removal of a statement condemning the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and the moderation of a resolution to expel Zionists from the organization.

In response to the alleged Israeli assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran last Wednesday, the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last Tuesday, and the airstrikes against Houthi targets in Hodeidah on July 20, the DSA International Committee issued a Sunday statement condemning the “criminal attacks.”

“We mourn and honor the martyrs of Lebanon and Palestine and express our unwavering solidarity with their popular resistance movements,” said the DSA committee. “The contributions of these figures to the cause of freedom and justice will not be forgotten and their victories will not be reversed. Their example will inspire future resistance to colonialism and injustice throughout the world.”

The statement was deleted soon after being published. DSA members accused the DSA’s National Political Committee (NPC) and its Steering Committee for pressuring the body into removing the statement. FLAMES AND smoke rise from the site of Israeli air strikes at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, last week. (credit: REUTERS)

The alleged move by DSA leadership came after the controversy over changes in the vote on the made to a “Make DSA an Anti-Zionist Organization in Principle and Praxis” resolution.

The resolution called for the organization, which had denounced and had been critical of Zionism, to officially become anti-Zionist. The DSA would expel any members that oppose the Boycott Sanctions and Divestment movement, are connected to any Israeli or Zionist groups, or who have “knowingly provided material aid to Israel.”

The DSA would have also adopt a series if anti-Israel policies such as rejecting affiliation with any Zionist groups and opposing legislation and opposing aid to Israel.

Anti-Zionist resolutions

The DSA Emerge and Red Star caucuses said the NPC had amended the resolution that was adopted so that it was not effective in ostracizing Zionists from the movement. Emerge said the resolution was change to only apply to national and not local endorsements, and removed the section that prohibited support for Israel in membership standards. Red Star DSA said the NPC wished to reform Zionists rather than expel them.

Red Star DSA said the resolution was out of sync with local chapters that had passed strong anti-Zionist resolutions. Palestinian Youth Movement, which on July 27 issued support for the resolution, commended 26 chapters that passed anti-Zionist resolutions.

PYM has boycotted the national DSA, but said that it would work with local chapters that had passed such resolutions. National Students for Justice in Palestine also said that it had hoped that the DSA would follow the example of local chapters. On Friday the Seattle DSA reaffirm its anti-Zionist commitments after it had passed the resolution in March.

The DSA said on social media on Wednesday that it had been instrumental in the choosing of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the presidential election.

Shapiro had been criticized by the DSA for his pro-Israel positions and connections. Philly DSA said in a July 2 statement that Shapiro was “an outspoken supporter of the Zionist project in Palestine” and that his “pro-war” and “anti-Palestinian” views wouldn’t win over young and diverse voters for Harris.

“Harris must call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and put in place an embargo on all arms to Israel,” the DSA said on Wednesday.

The DSA has also supported a day of national action demanding Harris commit to an arms embargo against Israel on August 18, the day before the Democratic National Convention.

The DSA NPC on July 10 decided to withdraw its endorsement of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she had supported strengthening Israeli missile defense systems, hosting a panel with the Jewish Council for Public Affairs which discussed the overlap of anti-Zionism and antisemitism.