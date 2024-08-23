'6:29' Nova memorial to be featured at Burning Man

As the first anniversary of October 7 approaches, a tribute dedicated to those who lost their lives at the Nova Festival will be hosted at Burning Man this Saturday, the Nova community announced.

The performance, titled '06:29,' named to commemorate the moment the surprise attack by Hamas began, is arranged and performed by the survivors of the Nova festival, along with the survivors of the Midburn preparation meeting, which was held on the same day, will reflect the two communities' shared values of love and strength -- everything the Nova Festival represented before the deadly massacre, the community said.

Among the performers will be Nova members Captain Hook and Omri Sassi, producer and co-founder of Nova, as well as Infected Mushroom, Mita Gami, and Jenia Tarsol.

"Nova Heaven" will take place this Saturday at exactly 06:29 at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, with a simultaneous performance in Los Angeles.

T ''Nova Heaven'' Installation at Burning Man 2024 (credit: NOVA HEAVEN)

"Our goal was to commemorate the 405 people who were murdered in the massacre at our music festival," said Omri Sassi, "We imagined them in a performance for angels. Although their dance is over, their light and spirit continue to shine and inspire everyone."

For this exhibit, Nova producers are raising donations to enable travel to Nevada for Nova survivors, as well as to support the activities of the "Nova Tribe Community Association," which works to commemorate the victims, support bereaved families, and accompany survivors on their healing journey, the community added.

The Nova Community will have a significant presence at the festival

The Burning Man event attracts 80,000 people from around the world each year. The event occurs from August 25 to September 2, 2024. At Burning Man, participants create everything, from art installations to performances.

Among the exhibits at Burning Man, the Nova community will feature additional tributes to the victims, including a giant metallic arc engraved with the words "We Will Dance Again," which will be visible from over 150 meters away, and 405 wooden angels each engraved with the name of a victim. Israel Bachar, Israel's Consul in Los Angeles, invited anyone who can visit and support these exhibits, saying, "We are proud to present 'Nova Heaven' in Los Angeles, a monument of light, love, and resilience that will be part of the special Burning Man festival. This wonderful work, symbolizing the community's healing process, not only celebrates life but also brings back the light of 405 angels, whose dance may have ended, but whose spirit continues to shine and inspire. We call on the community to visit the exhibit in Los Angeles and support the Nova exhibit at Burning Man."