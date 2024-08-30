This week in Jewish history: Divine mercy, Munich massacre, Khartoum resolution

Aug. 30, 1919:

The Jewish Commissariat of Russia proclaimed Hebrew a “reactionary language.” As such, teaching Hebrew was prohibited in all educational institutions, and books in Hebrew were removed from all libraries.

Aug. 31, 1918:

Birthday of Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist and librettist who, together with Frederick Loewe, wrote the musical plays Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi, and Paint Your Wagon.

Sept. 1, 1967:

In response to the Israeli offer to return Sinai to Egypt and the Golan Heights to Syria, at the Arab League meeting in Sudan issued the Khartoum Resolution with its infamous “Three Nos”: “No to peace, no to recognition, no to negotiations.”

Menachem Av 29, 5669 (1909):

Yahrzeit of Rabbi Shmuel Salant, Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Jerusalem for 70 years, during which time the population of Jerusalem grew from 500 to 30,000 Jews. Salant was behind the establishment of educational facilities which would include instruction of Arabic and Hebrew.

He was also one of the founders of the Bikur Cholim hospital; and he encouraged people to move into the “new” neighborhoods outside the Old City walls. Jerusalem Old City - Tower of David (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Sept. 3, 1905:

Birthday of Nechama Leibowitz: Bible scholar, beloved teacher, and author of popular study guides to the parshah. She was awarded the 1957 Israel Prize for her pioneering literary approach to the Bible and furthering its understanding and appreciation.

Elul 1, 2448 (1312 BCE):

According to tradition, Moses ascended Mount Sinai for the third time to receive the second Tablets of the Law (Exodus 33:11). He remained there for 40 days until the 10th of Tishrei (Yom Kippur), during which time he obtained God’s whole-hearted forgiveness for the people of Israel. Ever since, the month of Elul has been the “month of divine mercy and forgiveness.”

Sept. 5, 1972:

At the Olympic Village in Munich, a group of Arab terrorists killed two Israeli athletes and kidnapped nine others. During a botched rescue attempt by the German police, all the hostages were killed. Subsequently, prime minister Golda Meir authorized Operation Wrath of God, in which everybody suspected of planning or participating in the Munich massacre was tracked down and eliminated. 

