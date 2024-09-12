Delegation of Chabad on Campus Israel meets with American Jewish college students

A delegation of students from Chabad on Campus Israel arrived in New York this week and met with fellow Jewish college students from Columbia, Princeton, Yale, and Harvard. Chabad on Campus in Israel has branches in virtually all university campuses throughout Israel. Chabad Shlichim (emissaries) on campus offer classes and Shabbat meals for students and help students to better understand their Jewish roots.

As part of their visit, the delegation prayed at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and met with Ofir Akunis, the Israeli Consul General in New York. A delegation of students from Chabad on Campus (credit: Bracha Shilat)

While visiting Times Square, the students released hundreds of yellow balloons skyward, and issued a prayer for the release of the hostages held captive in Gaza. Chabad on Campus Israel is part of the “Israel’s Next Generation” organization and is headed by Rabbi Moshe and Bracha Shilat.