'Great disgrace': High-profile British-Jewish journalists resign JC over scandal

Multiple journalists, including Jonathan Freedland, Hadley Freeman and David Aaronovitch have resigned from the Jewish Chronicle following a recent scandal. David Baddiel is also reported to have left.

This comes after the JC announced on Saturday that it had decided to fire a freelance journalist, Elon Perry, following a thorough investigation after his report on Hamas's supposed plan to smuggle hostages to Iran was proven to be false.

The JC stated that the investigation was commenced "after allegations were made about aspects of his (Perry's) record."

Jonathan Freedland's resignation letter, which he posted to X/Twitter, explains that "the latest scandal brings great disgrace on the paper, publishing fabricated stories and showing only the thinnest form of contrition - but it is only the latest. Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgements political rather than journalistic."

He expressed deep sadness at leaving, speaking of his long-standing attachment to the JC, which he has written for since 1998, and which his father wrote for since 1951. Elon Perry's description on The Jewish Chronicle. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, VIA WALLA/SECTION 24A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

"[The JC has] been part of my life from the start: my birth was announced on its pages, as was my marriage and the death of my loved ones," he said. "Between [my father] and me, a Freedland has appeared regularly in the Jewish Chronicle for nearly 75 years."

While Freedland acknowledged that "all newspapers make mistakes," he stated that his real issue was the lack of "real accountability because the JC is owned by a person or people who refuse to reveal themselves."

"I hope one day to return to the JC. But that can only happen when the JC returns to its own best traditions. For now, and with the heaviest of hearts, I need to break my connection with it - because I no longer recognize it."

Journalist Hadley Freedman posted soon after that she too was resigning as a columnist, saying that she was "immensely grateful for all the support" but that "recent events have made it impossible for [her] to stay."

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 "Today" program on Monday morning, she said that, like every journalist, she does not agree with everything in her publication, but that this was a tipping point.

While she acknowledged the deletion of the articles by Elon Perry - which she called "wild" - she said that for a "bunch of us, this was too little too late."

While she acknowledged the deletion of the articles by Elon Perry - which she called "wild" - she said that for a "bunch of us, this was too little too late."

"We felt that there had not been editorial standards applied to this journalist because that journalist was adhering to an ideology that perhaps was similar to that of the editorial board."

Freeman said she chose to join the JC to represent the "liberal modern voice" of British Jews, who she claimed largely support a Jewish state but want a two-state solution.

However, she said, "it felt increasingly that the JC represented a more ideological rather than a strictly journalistic point of view, and was becoming far more right-wing and far more in step with Netanyahu, which most British Jews are not."

She also reiterated the concerns of other journalists regarding the identity of the JC's owner.

The JC's editor

The JC's editor, Jake Wallis Simons, posted yesterday that it was "every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist" and added that all ties with Elon Perry had been cut and his work removed.

Elon Perry told BBC News that the JC "made a huge mistake with its statement." While declining to reveal his sources, he called the firing a "witch-hunt against me caused by jealousy."

Wallis Simons said he understood "why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper" and hoped that one day they would return.

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again."

Prominent British Jewish journalists respond

Jewish writer and food critic Jay Rayner reposted Freedland's resignation, saying that he had watched "with dismay the collapse in integrity and standards of the Jewish Chronicle."

"It’s been a disaster for the Jewish community," he added, applauding Freedland for his decision to leave.

Josh Glancy, who left the JC last October, called Freedland's resignation a "grave loss to a vital community institution, but not a hugely surprising one given all that’s transpired."

David Baddiel reposted Freedland's tweet. His spokesperson told The Guardian: “David has no plans to write any more columns for the paper but there is no further comment at this stage.”