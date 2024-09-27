Under fire and hungry: Ukrainian Jews face Rosh Hashana amid war and crisis

Ukrainian Jews are set to celebrate Rosh Hashana under the shadow of war and economic hardship for the third consecutive year, with Chabad Ukraine and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) spearheading a massive aid operation to ensure no Jew goes hungry.

As the High Holidays approach, the resilient Jewish communities of Ukraine brace themselves for another year of festivities amid the turmoil of ongoing conflict. Trucks laden with humanitarian aid are setting off across the war-torn landscape, determinedly making their way to Jewish communities scattered throughout the country.

The aid operation, orchestrated by Chabad Ukraine and IFCJ, is a lifeline for thousands of families struggling in an economy ravaged by war, where job opportunities are scarce and resources are hard to come by.

In each package, families will find familiar symbols of the holiday: jars of golden honey, locally baked honey cakes crafted under the harsh conditions of wartime Ukraine, and a beautifully designed Jewish calendar for 5785, all aiming to bring a semblance of normalcy and joy to the holiday table. Aid being delivered to Ukraine, September 27, 2024. (credit: IFCJ)

Chabad in Ukraine

“This is our third Rosh Hashana amidst the relentless war,” said representatives of Chabad Ukraine and the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU). “This challenging reality affects every Jew in the country throughout the year, and we pray that the coming year will bring peace and safety, both in Ukraine and in Israel.”

The massive food distribution, the first of a series of efforts planned for the month of Tishrei, highlights the deep commitment of the global Jewish community to its members in need.

In addition to the packages, IFCJ’s initiative will provide 100,000 Jews with hot, nutritious meals for Rosh Hashana and the High Holidays, offering sustenance and a glimmer of hope during these difficult times.

“We’ve seen how connected our fates are,” said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ. “Even as we face significant challenges in Israel, our resolve to support our brothers and sisters in the former Soviet Union remains unwavering. We are committed to making sure that every Jew can celebrate Rosh Hashana with full stomachs and hope in their hearts, despite the ongoing war.”