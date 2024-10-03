Gunman invades, robs home of Michigan rabbi as Rosh Hashanah guests flee danger

A gunman invaded the home of a rabbi near Detroit as he, his family and students from the University of Michigan gathered for a meal to celebrate the incoming Jewish New Year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Police were called to the rabbi’s address at 10:40 p.m. last night, where some twenty dinner guests were marking Rosh Hashanah.

All the occupants were able to flee and none were wounded in the incident, although a purse was reportedly stolen, Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said.

Police obtained someone connected to the incident but are still seeking the gunman responsible for the incident. An aerial view of Michigan Stadium as the sun rises on the University of Michigan campus. (credit: University of Michigan/Flickr)

Motive behind the incident

“We don’t have anything that points in the direction of a targeted attack against the Jewish community,” Huguley said, explaining why police were not treating the incident as a hate crime. “The motive appears to be to take things.”

“We are working individually with the students who were involved in the Southfield incident,” Colleen Mastony, the school’s assistant vice president of public affairs, said in a statement. “We also are also in touch with parents and families, and faith-based organizations.”