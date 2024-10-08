Your vote counts: US Embassy explains how to vote in US election from Israel

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem reminded US citizens living in Israel to participate in the 2024 elections. In a message posted on the embassy's website, officials emphasized the importance of voting while living overseas.

"Did you know many US federal elections for the House of Representatives and Senate have been decided by a margin smaller than the number of ballots cast by absentee voters?" the announcement mentioned.

The website also said that while in-person voting is not offered at US embassies or consulates abroad, if you cannot take advantage of your state’s specific in-person voting requirements, you can plan to vote by absentee ballot.

US states are required to count every valid absentee ballot received by the deadline. However, most states and jurisdictions have voter registration deadlines, so you must verify your registration status in advance. A voter marks a ballot during the primary election and abortion referendum at a Wyandotte County polling station in Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. August 2, 2022. (credit: ERIC COX/REUTERS)

How to vote in the US election

The first step is to complete the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) online to request a ballot. The US embassy encourages you to request your ballot digitally, as many states can send you a full absentee ballot and allow you to submit it via email. The application will ask you questions specific to your state, original, and current overseas location.

Next, receive and complete your ballot. States are required to send out ballots 45 days before a regular election for federal office and generally send ballots at least 30 days before primary elections. For most states, you can confirm your registration and ballot delivery online.

Lastly, return your completed ballot. While some states allow you to return your completed ballot electronically, others do not. Certain states require you to return paper voting forms or ballots to local election officials. You can do so through the drop boxes located at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv. Place your ballot in a postage-paid return envelope or in an envelope bearing sufficient domestic U.S. postage and address it to the relevant local election officials.

The US embassy recommends mailing your ballot as early as possible for the election. It can take four weeks or more for the ballot to reach its destination via diplomatic pouch, and once mailed, it isn't possible to track it.