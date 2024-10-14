Penn State Jewish, pro-Israel students targeted by 'malicious' doxxing campaign 

Jewish students at Penn State University in Pennsylvania were targeted by mass doxxing from the X/Twitter account @StopArabHate, it was reported on Sunday evening.

Over the last few days, the group Stop Arab Hate - which has 62,000 followers - took to X/Twitter to post screenshots of the photos, names, and social media profiles of various Jewish or pro-Israel students at Penn State.

It appeared Stop Arab Hate chose students who had shown antipathy to the memorial for Palestinians that had been set up on campus. The memorial featured 18,600 white flags, Palestinian flags, a memorial for children, and several posters attesting to Israel's "genocide" and murder of Palestinians.

One female student doxed by Stop Arab Hate had commented "so glad I'm graduating because this is disgusting," beneath a picture of the memorial.

Stop Arab Hate then posted her picture, her name and a post on a Facebook group which contained the female student's phone number.

Responding to the same Palestine memorial, a different Jewish student said "this is shameful." Stop Arab Hate then posted her picture, her LinkedIn, and her degree subject, and went so far as to encourage people to reach out to her head of department and complain.

In total, fourteen students were targeted.

Intimidation and attacks on Jewish students

The CEO of ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said the doxxing was a "a malicious, premeditated attack on their safety & privacy."

In a public statement, Penn State Hillel said they were aware of the incident, saying that "there must be no place at Penn State for antisemitism, doxxing or hate of any kind."

While Hillel said that criticism of the actions or policies of any country or government are protected as free speech, "these critiques cannot veer into intimidation or attacks on Jewish students that create a hostile environment on campus."