Harris skirts around Trump, Nazi comparisons as Trump campaign lashes out against them

The Trump campaign continued its attack on Tuesday against comparisons likening the former president to a Nazi and accused the Harris campaign of painting all Trump supporters as Nazis.

While last week Vice President Kamala Harris clearly called Trump, a fascist, she didn't go as far as her running mate Tim Walz directly said there was a parallel between Trump's rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and the 1939 rally held at the same venue.

On Monday afternoon, WISN 12 News reporter Matt Smith asked Walz multiple times if he stood by his initial Nazi analogy.

"Look, I'm comparing it to the hate that came out of this, and I think they confirmed that," Walz said, adding it was people closest to Trump, like Mark Milley, who called the former president a fascist and explaining why he running mate is the best option for the American public.

Smith pressed Walz again about his Nazi comparison after this response. US VICE PRESIDENT and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, vice-presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, attend a campaign rally in Milwaukee. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

"The rally, you saw for yourself. I'll let the American public make the decision of what they saw," Walz replied. So I know what I saw, and I'll just leave it at that."

Harris's opinion

In an interview Tuesday, Smith asked Harris if she agreed with Walz's initial Nazi comparison.

Harris did not directly answer but said Trump is "constantly fanning the flames of division" and that he's "unstable and unfit."

Harris also did not address Walz's comments.

Trump mocked Democrats for their Nazi comparisons in remarks on Tuesday afternoon from Mar-a-Lago.

"There was love in the room. The love in that room was breathtaking,” Trump said of his MSG rally. "It was like a love fest. An absolute love fest."

On Monday, Trump rejected the Nazi claims during a rally in Georgia.

"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump told his crowd.

At a campaign stop in Michigan on Tuesday, Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance slammed his Democratic counterpart's Nazi comparisons to Trump.

"Rather than persuade their fellow Americans, they've decided that they're going to call their fellow Americans Nazis and fascists," Vance said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "I think it's disgusting and a person who would close out her campaign by running and attacking her fellow Americans has no business leading the greatest nation on Earth."

In a statement Tuesday night, the Trump campaign said it appears the official position of the Harris-Walz campaign "is that tens of millions of their fellow Americans are Nazis. "Walz doubled down on the vile rhetoric earlier today," the Trump campaign said. "This is what a desperate, losing campaign looks like."