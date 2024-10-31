A lasting tribute: Honoring David Iselin’s memory at the Ayalon Institute Heritage Site

Lauren and Harold Iselin dedicate a garden at the historic Ayalon Institute Bullet Factory, reflecting their late son’s courage and love of the outdoors while supporting Jewish National Fund-USA’s efforts to preserve Israel’s heritage.

Recently, Lauren and Harold Iselin of Albany, New York honored their son, David z"l, by dedicating a garden in his memory at a meaningful heritage site in Israel. Though they couldn’t mark the dedication in person as originally planned due to the war, the Iselins hope that others will join them in helping Jewish National Fund-USA to preserve important historical sites in Israel.

The Iselins first visited the Ayalon Institute Bullet Factory, which is supported by Jewish National Fund-USA in Rehovot, 12 miles south of Tel Aviv while on a previous mission with the organization. They had been contemplating a significant gift in memory of David, and "Ayalon felt like the perfect project because its story is about young adults showing immense courage," they explained.

A sign noting the dedication of the garden in honor of David Iselin (Credit: JNF-USA)

The Ayalon Institute was an underground ammunition factory, cleverly disguised as a laundry service, built in the years leading up to Israel's War of Independence. Operated by a group of young Jews, the factory secretly produced around 2.25 million bullets between 1945 and 1948—right under the British authorities' noses. Many say that without the bullet factory’s contribution, Israel may not have won the war.

"David showed his own courage during his life, and Ayalon seemed to mirror that story of overcoming challenges," said Lauren Iselin.

"Ayalon represents resilience and bravery in the face of British restrictions, as well as the need to prepare for a conflict with Arab nations determined to destroy Israel at its birth," she added. "It’s a powerful reminder of how Israel has always overcome adversity through ingenuity and courage."

"We chose to support the garden because David loved the outdoors, and this was a project that still needed funding to complete Ayalon’s redevelopment," Lauren noted.

Now completed, the garden is a peaceful, green space adjacent to the historic Children's House, providing a natural flow from the new entrance. It also features interactive elements that enhance the visitor experience at Ayalon.

The Iselins have supported other Jewish National Fund-USA initiatives in David’s memory, but this time they wanted to contribute to a capital project that people could visit. "I have a deep interest in history, and our visits to heritage sites made it clear how important it is to preserve and expand these sites, encouraging others to visit," said Harold, explaining their decision to dedicate the garden at Ayalon. “The Iselins have done so much to beautify Israel both physically and spiritually, and this gift perfectly encapsulates their dedication to this work and to their son’s memory,” shared Sara Hefez, Executive Director, New England at the Capital District at Jewish National Fund-USA. “It’s a wonderful, inviting garden that welcomes visitors to explore our people’s history and carry it with them forever,” she said.

While the family was disappointed that the dedication ceremony had to be postponed, they intend to see it in person as soon as possible.

"We’re eager to reschedule and hope to visit Israel by next summer," Lauren said.

The Iselins believe that heritage sites offer a unique opportunity to honor loved ones because they preserve stories for future generations.

"They provide a meaningful way to create a lasting tribute that can resonate with both strangers who visit the site and with friends and family alike," the couple shared.

