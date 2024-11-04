A majority of Israelis believe Trump is better for Israel - survey

Nearly two-thirds of Israelis believe former President Donald Trump is a better candidate for the upcoming US presidential election, according to a survey the Israeli Democracy Institute shared on Monday.

The IDI survey, which asked participants which candidate they prefer, showed that nearly two-thirds of the total sample say former President Donald Trump is better for Israel's interest, compared to only 13% who say Vice President Kamala Harris is better, and 15.5% who maintain there is no difference between them.

The survey also showed that within the Jewish sample, 72% think Trump is better for Israelis in comparison to the 11% who believe Harris is the right pick.

Among Arabs, IDI reported that a majority of 46% believe that there is no difference between the Trump or Harris, while the rest are divided, 27% prefer Trump versus support 22.5% Harris.

According to gender, the results are similar between women and men, with the approval rating for Harris being low.

However, men tend to favor Trump more than women.

Age gap

In terms of difference in opinions between ages, a majority of younger people aged 18-34 believe Trump is better for Israel's interests than Harris (90% versus 2%).

For those aged 35-54, most also think Trump is better at 71%, while 10.5% prefer Harris.

Among adults aged 55 and over, the gap is less extreme, with 55% saying Trump is better for Israel than 22% saying Harris is better.