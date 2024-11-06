Did assassination attempt help Trump to victory in the US Election? - opinion

Destiny. A word often used to describe an inevitable chain of events shaping the future. For Donald Trump, destiny seemed to intertwine fate, resilience, and political momentum in a way that defied expectations and galvanized his supporters.

In one of the most tumultuous US presidential campaigns in recent history, Donald Trump emerged as a victor against all odds.

While he has long been a polarizing figure, evoking fervent loyalty and stark opposition in equal measure, the defining moment of his 2024 campaign came 116 days before the election in Butler, Pennsylvania. On that day, an assassination attempt nearly altered the course of history.

Assassination attempts

During an outdoor campaign event near the small Pennsylvania town, Trump sustained a wound to his upper right ear when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire with an AR-15–style rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building.

Crooks fired eight shots, resulting in the death of one attendee and critical injuries to two others. He was ultimately shot and killed by the US Secret Service's Counter Sniper Team.

A bullet struck Trump as he stood before thousands at a rally. Though injured, he famously refused to leave the stage, rallying the crowd with his signature bravado.

The image of a blood-streaked Trump, fist raised in defiance, became an emblem of his unyielding persona. This singular act of fortitude, reinforced by his reputation as a fighter who had weathered both political and personal storms, resonated deeply with many Americans. For supporters, this wasn’t just an act of courage; it was destiny manifest.

Republican supporters swiftly seized on the imagery. T-shirts, hats, billboards, and online ads bore the iconic image of a bloodied Trump with slogans that reinforced his campaign's central theme: courage under fire.

The visceral image of a leader wounded but undaunted reinforced Trump's narrative as a man of resilience and conviction—a leader who would face threats head-on for the sake of his country.

Trump himself leaned into this powerful symbolism. "God saved me," he said repeatedly in the following weeks. The statement, a mixture of spiritual gratitude and campaign rhetoric, forged a new emotional connection with many of his supporters.

His words found fertile ground among religious Americans who saw his survival as a sign of divine intervention, a notion Trump did little to dispel. It allowed him to frame his campaign as not just a political journey but a mission touched by fate.

The significance of that moment deepened in September when another assassination attempt was thwarted. On September 15, Trump survived an assassination attempt while playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was discovered in nearby shrubbery, aiming a rifle at a member of Trump’s security team. A Secret Service agent fired at Routh, prompting him to flee.

He was later apprehended in Martin County, and no injuries were reported. Authorities stated that Routh intended to target Trump, and by September 24, he faced an indictment on five federal charges, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate.

Routh has pleaded not guilty, with a preliminary trial scheduled for February 10, 2025. Though Trump emerged unscathed, the second attempt solidified his narrative of being under constant threat, further casting him as a warrior defended by destiny itself.

Trump claimed divine intervention

The emotional appeal was undeniable. "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason," Trump declared in his victory speech on Tuesday night, eyes steely, voice unwavering. "That reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

Ultimately, whether or not destiny played a role in Trump’s electoral triumph may be a question for historians and philosophers.

What remains clear is that his survival, his fight, and the symbolic power of facing down death became pivotal in reshaping public perception. For his supporters, the election was no longer about policy or partisanship; it was a battle of faith, fate, and the unshakeable image of a man who refused to fall.

It was, in Trump’s words, the fulfillment of a destiny.