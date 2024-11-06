Detroit Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib gets easily reelected

Democratic US Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit won a fourth term in Congress on Tuesday, easily beating back a challenge from Republican James D. Hooper of Livonia.

According to unofficial results, Tlaib had 77% to Hooper's 19%, with about 18% of the votes counted. The Green Party's Brenda Sanders trailed them at 1.8% and the Working Party's Gary Walkowicz at 1.8%.

Tlaib, an attorney and former state lawmaker, has sharply criticized the Biden administration's support of and arming of Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza following the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

She is among the few Democratic members of Congress who have not endorsed the party's presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Support for end of Jewish state

In November 2023, the Republican-led US House of Representatives voted 234-188 to rebuke Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, for her remarks on the Israel-Hamas war. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) holds up a sign as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) holds up a sign as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24. (credit: Craig Hudson/Reuters)

House Republicans focused on Tlaib's defense of a Palestinian Liberation Organization chant, "From the river to the sea," that Israelis consider a call to arms to end the Jewish state.

Tlaib accused her colleagues of twisting her words and ignoring the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, where now more than 40,000 have died in the continuing war.

After redistricting, Tlaib moved within Detroit to run in the overwhelmingly Democratic 12th District that covers Dearborn, Detroit's west side, Garden City, Inkster, Livonia, Redford Township, and Westland. T

The redistricting commission also drew the Oakland County communities of Southfield, Lathrup Village, and Beverly Hills into the district.

Tlaib serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and House Financial Services and chairs the Congressional Mamas' Caucus and the Get the Lead Out Caucus.