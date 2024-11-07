US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits grave of Lubavitcher Rebbe on Election Day

United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York visited the Ohel on Election Day, Chabad reported on Tuesday.

The Ohel is the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, located at the Old Montefiore cemetery in the borough of Queens in New York City. It is considered a holy place for Jews.

It has been visited by multiple political and cultural figures, including President-elect Donald Trump on the anniversary of October 7. Approximately 50,000 people - both Jews and non-Jews - visit the grave every year on the anniversary of Schneerson's death.

According to Chabad, during her visit, the senator prayed at the gravesite for the safety and security of Jewish communities worldwide and for the ability to continue serving the people of New York. US senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the Ohel (credit: SCREENSHOT / CHABAD.ORG)

Chabad shared that Gillibrand also wrote a prayer note during her visit, traditionally left by visitors at the grave. She also spoke with an eighth-grade student from the area regarding election matters and the local Jewish community.

Gillibrand's government advocacy

Gillibrand ran her own presidential campaign in 2019 centered on advocacy for women but ended her campaign after failing to gain traction in polls. In 2022, she urged the Senate to increase funding to combat antisemitism and strengthen the US-Israel relationship.

More recently, Gillibrand is one of the six senators who called for the United Nations Security Council to open a formal investigation into October 7 sexual violence from Hamas terrorists back in March.