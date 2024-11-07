Ukrainian Jews congratulate Trump, 'confident' he will facilitate peace in Ukraine, Israel

Ukrainian Jews congratulated Donald Trump, following his US election win on Tuesday night, saying they were confident he would facilitate genuine peace in the region.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU), speaking on behalf of "hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian Jews," told The Jerusalem Post that they were confident in Trump's ability to facilitate peace in Ukraine while "preserving our territorial integrity and standing firmly against forces that threaten the peace of the free world."

Rabbi Stambler added that Ukrainian Jews were equally confident in Trump's commitment to peace and security in Israel.

"The Biblical values he champions will undoubtedly guide the world toward a better future through measured and responsible leadership," he told The Post.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland (credit: CHABAD POLAND)

"We are hopeful and pray for an era of justice, truth, righteousness, and peace, where global security is enhanced for all - heralding the way toward universal harmony and redemption."

Ukraine's Jewish community

Ukraine's Jewish population stood at around 220,000 in 2017, however, this number is most likely much lower following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Since then, many Ukrainian Jews have fled the country, some to neighboring countries such as Poland, and others to Israel.

Already in May 2022, just months after the outbreak of war, 10,019 Ukrainian Jews had made Aliyah to Israel.