Amsterdam bans pro-Palestine protesters from rallying outside Ajax-Maccabi TLV match

The mayor of Amsterdam has banned pro-Palestine protests outside the Johan Cryuff Stadium, ahead of Thursday night's Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer game.

The Mayor, Femle Halsema, alongside the police and the public prosecutor, announced a ban on a demonstration planned outside the main gate, fearing clashes between fans. The rally has been moved a square kilometer way.

Halsema told Amsterdam's AT5 that “Violent confrontations are a realistic prospect."

She said the city could find no way to facilitate the demonstration without compromising on safety.

Halsema added that she had offered the demonstrators, united under Week 4 Palestine, the alternative location.

Week 4 Palestine posted on Instagram with the words "we have no other choice," appearing to accept the decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Week.4PalestineNL (@week.4palestinenl)

The group added that they were expecting "a large number of Zionist football hooligans" and were concerned that IDF soldiers would "cause issues."

The group encouraged protesters to hide their keffiyehs and Palestine symbols until the protest starts.

Clashes begin

Israeli fans who traveled to Amsterdam told N12 that they had already been attacked by Turkish soccer fans. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"They waited for us outside the casino," Israeli fans told N12. "Every Israeli who ordered a taxi got ambushed by eight Turks who beat them up. In the end, we walked with a police escort from the casino to Dam Square, with Turks carrying sticks and such passing by us the entire way. It was the scariest experience I’ve had in soccer."

3000 Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are expected to attend the Ajax match, despite the intense efforts of BDS organizations to have the game cancelled.

Signs and banners appeared across the city reading "Kick Israel out of the UEFA."

In one video posted by Week 4 Palestine, a man appears to be flailing in a canal. The caption reads "A Zionist got a free swimming lesson."

A voice can be heard saying in the video "say free Palestine and we go." It is not clear whether the man was pushed into the water. The Jerusalem Post reached out to Netherlands Police for comment.

In another post, the group seemingly doxxes a Maccabi fan by posting a picture of his social media, where he can be seen in his Israeli Air Force uniform.

On Tuesday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that, in addition to Maccabi’s regular security personnel, Mossad agents will join the team in Amsterdam to provide maximum protection.