Jewish community to rally in DC for unprecedented Federations, Conference of Presidents event

In a display of unity and resilience, the Jewish community is set to gather en masse in Washington D.C. on November 10 for what organizers are calling a historic event of "Unity, Strength, and Resilience."

Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations have joined forces to host "Stand Together," an event expected to draw nearly 30,000 Jewish Americans and allies from across the nation.

The timing of the event is significant, coming just days after the US Presidential election and marking one year since the March for Israel, a pro-Israel demonstration that took place at the National Mall in Washington D.C. and saw record-breaking numbers.

Now, Jewish Federations and the Conference of Presidents are hosting a groundbreaking event that serves as a powerful response to the October 7 attacks and the subsequent surge in antisemitism that has rocked the community.

Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Now is the time for our community to gather and Stand Together as one in order to show the world that we will not back down, we will not disavow our values, we will not give in to antisemitism, and we will not be divided." Participants at last year's Standing Together event (credit: JEWISH FEDERATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA)

In a nod to the event's meaning to the community, William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, declared, "The Jewish people are resilient and have long fought against antisemitism, adversity, and impossible odds. This painful situation is no different."

The gathering will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and performers, including public officials, political leaders, and celebrity supporters. Award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will emcee the event, and include performances from international music sensation Idan Raichel, Singer John Ondrasik (“Five for Fighting”), and singing sensation Shulem Lemmer, to name just a few. Inspirational speakers will share stories of hope and heroism, adding to the event's emotional resonance.

As the Jewish community prepares to converge on the nation's capital, "Stand Together" is poised to be more than just a rally – it promises to be a defining moment in the ongoing struggle against antisemitism and a powerful affirmation of Jewish identity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

The event will begin at 3:00 pm, with doors opening at noon. For more information, click here.

Stand Together precedes Jewish Federations annual General Assembly, which begins Sunday evening and runs through Tuesday. Israel President Isaac Herzog will speak on Monday – marking his first time in the United States since the Hamas attacks.